True-to-life Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ad has fans praising Nintendo for being so #relatable

Nintendo has released a new advert for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -and it's unexpectedly relatable.

Tears of the Kingdom releases on Friday, and Nintendo has really been upping its advertising ante. In one new ad, however, fans have been pleasantly surprised by the emphasis on how real people get to player their favourite games; we see someone looking pretty worn out on their daily commute but taking time to play the new Zelda game once they're home.

Looking noticeably more upbeat, the player explores Hyrule and makes full use of Link's new fuse ability to make a raft. What makes this sequence even more relatable is the fact that this person isn't perfect on their first try, they can be seen trying out a number of solutions before figuring out how to progress through their portion of the game.

Later on in the advert, the same player can be seen on their commute again, however, this time with Tears of the Kingdom in hand looking a lot happier than they did earlier on. It's a pretty grownup look at the way people play, which is a bit of a surprise considering Nintendo's traditional slate. That said, I think it works well - plenty of people excited to play Tears of the Kingdom have been fans of Zelda since the very beginning - more than 30 years on, they're likely going to have to balance play time with things like a daily commute.

Since the advert's release, Zelda fans have praised Nintendo for accurately representing what the game's release will look like for many people. As Twitter user @ TheSlasherChick (opens in new tab) explains: "I like this commercial because it really shows how mainstream and normal playing video games is nowadays." The tweet continues: "For so long, gamers were laughed at and bullied for their hobby. Now, we're just all folks trying to have some fun on the ride to work or after a tiring day."

The ad has hit home for one person in particular, as Twitter user @ stevesaylor (opens in new tab) adds: "This got me in all the feels. When I played [Breath of the Wild], I played it on the bus to and from work. I had a 45-minute window twice a day to play. I remember that time fondly. It was sometimes the best part of my day. I don't have that commute anymore, but I still can't wait to play [Tears of the Kingdom]."