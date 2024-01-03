2024 already has two dramas with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating – including True Detective’s new season

True Detective: Night Country is all set to hit our screens and, if you believe the first wave of reviews, it’s close to hitting the same heights as the critically acclaimed first season of the crime anthology series.

Night Country stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as a pair of detectives investigating the disappearance of eight men at a research station in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska.

An intriguing premise, no? It’s seemingly delivered on the promise, too, netting a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score on the review aggregator (the second and third seasons received 47% and 84% respectively, with the first season on 91%).

It’s not alone, either: the second season of The Tourist – starring Jamie Dornan as an amnesiac recovering from a car crash – is the other 2024 series with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The BBC writes, "[Showrunner Issa Lopez] has taken inspiration from True Detective, and created a fierce, absorbing, richly imagined new show of her own."

Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall feels Night Country is a serious return to form, writing, "The end result is a lean, mean, six-episode season that retains most of what was great under [creator Nic Pizzolatto], while leaving behind the more self-indulgent or outright clumsy parts of those years."

The Telegraph’s five-star review is in agreement, describing Night Country as "spectacular, terrifying and unforgettable."

Inverse writes, "Night Country’s full-fledged horror approach is astonishingly effective. Lopez, who directs all six episodes of the season, displays a keen talent for employing the visual language of horror, amping up the dread and paranoia with every jump scare and every chilling long shot," while Slant Magazine calls it "a brisk, thrilling genre piece" and "a weighty, philosophical drama."

True Detective: Night Country premieres on January 14 on HBO.