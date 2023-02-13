"Trans Witches are Witches" bundle sells 69 games for $60, earns over $100,000

By Dustin Bailey
published

A group of LGBTQ+ creators have teamed up for a bundle of witchcraft and wizardry

As Hogwarts Legacy continues to be the subject of controversy even while topping the charts, a group of LGBTQ+ indie developers have put together a bundle of witch-themed games that's already earned over $100,000.

The Trans Witches are Witches bundle is described by its creators as "a bundle of over $300 worth of magic themed games, music, zines, and other things from LGBTQ+ creators." Unless you're deep in the indie scene, it's unlikely you'll recognize many - or indeed any - of these games, and that's kind of the point. This bundle aims to help support the developers behind tiny games that don't get to enjoy the marketing benefits of a AAA franchise blockbuster.

The bundle is priced at $60, quite explicitly as an alternative to "one AAA wizard game," and comes with a very nice selection of 69 games. There's also a cheaper, $10 'Apprentice Edition' that features 66 games. Between the two bundles, the project has already earned well over $100,000, and while that's a drop in the bucket of profits generated by a game like Hogwarts Legacy, it's a big chunk of change for some relatively underground indie developers.

You can grab either of the Trans Witches are Witches bundles from Itch.io (opens in new tab). The bundle will be available until February 24.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.

