Hogwarts Legacy hits 800,000 players as it snags all four Top Seller spots on Steam

Action RPG Hogwarts Legacy is racking up some impressive numbers already, occupying the top four places on Steam Charts as it garners over 800,000 players in its first weekend.

The game had already been performing well on the PC platform, having soared into the top 10 most played games on Steam when it was still in early access. Now, however, Steam Charts (opens in new tab) shows Hogwarts Legacy is topping the bestseller rankings, shooting into the first four places from where it once stood at number nine.

Steam Global Top Sellers Last Week1. Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe2. Hogwarts Legacy3. Hogwarts Legacy4. Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe5. Steam Deck6. Project Zomboid7. Dead Space8. Destiny 2 Lightfall + Annual Pass9. Dying Light 210. CS GO Prime Status Upgrade pic.twitter.com/gLjtS2UEtuFebruary 12, 2023 See more

Since release, Hogwarts Legacy has amassed 879,308 simultaneous players on Steam at its all-time peak. The game is by no means perfect, with many Hogwarts Legacy players begrudging the lack of an option to just sit down for a moment , but when it comes to how active its player base is, the Steam Chart numbers don't lie.

So how can one game comprise the top four places? That's to do with how Steam measures its players. Even though Hogwarts Legacy is only one game, there are two versions available for purchase: the standard edition, and the deluxe edition that gives you extra flying mounts, gear appearances, and three days of early access if pre-ordered.

Steam divides these numbers a second time, separating out pre-orders from purchases made post-release. This means the same game is somehow occupying all four top spots on its bestseller list, two per version, and all together they are outperforming the likes of the Steam Deck and survival horror remake Dead Space .

At the time of writing, Hogwarts Legacy is only available on current gen consoles and PC. PS4 and Xbox One copies are set to launch in April 2023, while Nintendo Switch users must wait impatiently until July 2023 if the spoilers don't reach them first .

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.