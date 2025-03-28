These breathtaking Studio Ghibli Lego sets could one day hit shelves, with your support

News
By published

Inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's gorgeous stories, these incredible Lego Ideas designs need your votes to become a reality

The World of Studio Ghibli lego set close up
(Image credit: janrssx)

With Lego Ideas, anything is possible. Right now, there are a tonne of Lego Ideas projects paying homage to the great Hayo Miyazaki's creations. These incredible Ghibli designs come from makers all over the world who want nothing more than to see the magic of Studio Ghibli movies transformed into Lego, and up on their shelves amid their ever-growing Lego collections.

Studio Ghibli movies inspire creators in all mediums, so it's no wonder Lego enjoyers are pining for official Ghibli Lego sets to join the ranks of the best lego sets.

Some of the Ghibli Lego Ideas below have an incredible number of supporters already, but now that they're out in the wild it's up to you, the public, to cast your votes for the best ones so that your Ghibli Lego dream finally becomes a reality. That way you can stop pining over unofficial not-Lego sets that try to capture the likeness of your favorite Ghibli locations.

Today's best Lego deals

Lego Optimus towers over Rivendell

(Image credit: Lego)

Right now, Lego Optimus Prime is 5 cents off its lowest price ever, at $143.99 for US folk, or £160 for UK peeps. We've also spotted Lego Rivendell at £365.49 for those in the UK wondering 'what to do with the cash that is given to us' (that's the Gandalf quote, right? Close enough…) US folk are still paying $494.99 for Rivendell, though.

For more Lego Deals check out our guide.

Just a few days ago, Lego Ideas saw a refresh that brought clearer progress tracking, better visuals, deadline overviews and even celebratory animations to product Ideas pages. Not to mention easier access to drafts and rejected builds, submission previews, and all-round quality of life improvements for creators trying to submit Lego Ideas projects.

Launched in 2008 (rebranded in 2014 from 'Lego Cuusoo'), Lego has been making brick-built dreams come true time and time again with its Lego Ideas initiative. Having birthed heaps of impressive designs, I'm consistently wowed by the quality of the projects that appear on the Lego Ideas Board, particularly when it can capture the quiet majesty that Hayao Miyazaki stories exude.

If Ghibli Lego sets sound like something you'd be interested in, all you need to do is hop on a Lego Ideas Ghibli search and cast your votes for whichever Ghibli Lego set takes your fancy.

My Neighbor Totoro | Brickasso85345

(Image credit: Brickasso85345)

With over 8,000 supporters – a really impressive milestone for any Lego Ideas set – this My Neighbour Totoro entry from Brickasso85345 gives the loveable giant a supremely cuddly look. Standing with his tiny pals out in the rain at the bus stop, it puts a twist on the iconic scene from the movie, swapping Satsuki and Mei for two mini Totoros.

The World of Studio Ghibli | janrssx

(Image credit: janrssx)

With over 6,400 supporters, creator janrssx wants to bring us this incredible mishmash of Ghibli Stories. It's a massive set consisting of around 4200 pieces, including characters and scenes from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and even Howl's Moving Castle.

Calcifer | GatoBearVinci

Lego Calcifer

(Image credit: GatoBearVinci)

This one needs far more attention than it's getting because Calcifer is, by far, the true hero of Howl's Moving Castle. As a Brickheadz model, GatoBearVinci's submission will at least end up being far cheaper than most submissions here. Besides it'll actually fit on your shelf among the mountain of other Lego sets taking up space. Besides, I like his spark.

My Neighbor Totoro Theatrical Poster | jazlecraz

Lego Totoro movie poster

(Image credit: jazlecraz)

Something a little different from jazlecraz, here. A subtly 3D Japanese poster of My Neighbor Totoro that will stand out in your collection. The designer very humbly notes that "it still struggles to fully capture that Studio Ghibli magic", but I think it does a wonderful job.

Chihiro & No-Face Piggy Bank | NasqBrick

(Image credit: NasqBrick)

Now this is really something, a little No-face Piggy Bank that sees him standing on the bathhouse bridge with Chihiro, munching on pennies because he's so damn hungry. Whether you'll get them back is another matter entirely. This submission comes from NasqBrick.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best Lego Star Wars sets, or some new Lego sets.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about toys collectibles
Lego Rivendell in various stages of construction

May a star shine upon your wallet with nearly £65 off the Rivendell Lego set
The T6 Power Armor

I'm about to spend over $400 on this iconic T60 Power Armor figurine because "Communism is the very definition of failure"
Doom&#039;s Division #2

Doctor Doom and Luna Snow's personal super-team adds three more heroes in Doom's Division #2
See more latest
Most Popular
Doom&#039;s Division #2
Doctor Doom and Luna Snow's personal super-team adds three more heroes in Doom's Division #2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda live-action movie finally has a release date, Nintendo randomly confirms through its newly released app
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott once pitched The Studio's Seth Rogen a Monopoly movie and well, it sounded great: "[We] were like, 'F***'"
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot will reportedly have a main character who's "more Willow," with Sarah Michelle Gellar as a guest star
Bryan Cranston
25 years later, Bryan Cranston teases a "different dynamic" in Malcolm in the Middle revival, and says he's been trying to make it happen for over a decade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an early secret weapon that's easy to miss, but you have to get: "I haven’t even been hit once since I found it"
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy
How to watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer online and from anywhere
The switch 2 right joy-con on its side looking liek a computer mouse attached to some device
The mysterious button on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con has finally been revealed – it's a C, and fans are desperately trying to figure out what it's for: "Either Community or Connect"
Thunderbolts* trailer
Marvel fans think Avengers: Doomsday announcements sealed the fate of this Thunderbolts character once and for all
inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
Realistic The Sims competitor inZOI already has 86% "Very Positive" reviews on Steam as fans praise its visuals and lack of paid DLC