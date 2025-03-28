These breathtaking Studio Ghibli Lego sets could one day hit shelves, with your support

With Lego Ideas, anything is possible. Right now, there are a tonne of Lego Ideas projects paying homage to the great Hayo Miyazaki's creations. These incredible Ghibli designs come from makers all over the world who want nothing more than to see the magic of Studio Ghibli movies transformed into Lego, and up on their shelves amid their ever-growing Lego collections.

Studio Ghibli movies inspire creators in all mediums, so it's no wonder Lego enjoyers are pining for official Ghibli Lego sets to join the ranks of the best lego sets.

Some of the Ghibli Lego Ideas below have an incredible number of supporters already, but now that they're out in the wild it's up to you, the public, to cast your votes for the best ones so that your Ghibli Lego dream finally becomes a reality. That way you can stop pining over unofficial not-Lego sets that try to capture the likeness of your favorite Ghibli locations.

Just a few days ago, Lego Ideas saw a refresh that brought clearer progress tracking, better visuals, deadline overviews and even celebratory animations to product Ideas pages. Not to mention easier access to drafts and rejected builds, submission previews, and all-round quality of life improvements for creators trying to submit Lego Ideas projects.

Launched in 2008 (rebranded in 2014 from 'Lego Cuusoo'), Lego has been making brick-built dreams come true time and time again with its Lego Ideas initiative. Having birthed heaps of impressive designs, I'm consistently wowed by the quality of the projects that appear on the Lego Ideas Board, particularly when it can capture the quiet majesty that Hayao Miyazaki stories exude.

If Ghibli Lego sets sound like something you'd be interested in, all you need to do is hop on a Lego Ideas Ghibli search and cast your votes for whichever Ghibli Lego set takes your fancy.

My Neighbor Totoro | Brickasso85345

(Image credit: Brickasso85345)

With over 8,000 supporters – a really impressive milestone for any Lego Ideas set – this My Neighbour Totoro entry from Brickasso85345 gives the loveable giant a supremely cuddly look. Standing with his tiny pals out in the rain at the bus stop, it puts a twist on the iconic scene from the movie, swapping Satsuki and Mei for two mini Totoros.

The World of Studio Ghibli | janrssx

(Image credit: janrssx)

With over 6,400 supporters, creator janrssx wants to bring us this incredible mishmash of Ghibli Stories. It's a massive set consisting of around 4200 pieces, including characters and scenes from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and even Howl's Moving Castle.

Calcifer | GatoBearVinci

(Image credit: GatoBearVinci)

This one needs far more attention than it's getting because Calcifer is, by far, the true hero of Howl's Moving Castle. As a Brickheadz model, GatoBearVinci's submission will at least end up being far cheaper than most submissions here. Besides it'll actually fit on your shelf among the mountain of other Lego sets taking up space. Besides, I like his spark.

My Neighbor Totoro Theatrical Poster | jazlecraz

(Image credit: jazlecraz)

Something a little different from jazlecraz, here. A subtly 3D Japanese poster of My Neighbor Totoro that will stand out in your collection. The designer very humbly notes that "it still struggles to fully capture that Studio Ghibli magic", but I think it does a wonderful job.

Chihiro & No-Face Piggy Bank | NasqBrick

(Image credit: NasqBrick)

Now this is really something, a little No-face Piggy Bank that sees him standing on the bathhouse bridge with Chihiro, munching on pennies because he's so damn hungry. Whether you'll get them back is another matter entirely. This submission comes from NasqBrick.

