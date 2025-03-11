Save up to $200 on 3D printers perfect for making D&D minis and more

Deals
By
published

Whether you're in the market for resin or FDM, you'll want to see 3D printer deals

Models printed using the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, on a wooden table
(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

AnyCubic has long dominated our best 3D printers list thanks to its combination of user-friendly design and accessible price points that mean even 3D printing newbies can dive right into the hobby. Even with their usual degree of affordability, it’s still a treat to slash a little extra off the price tag. If you’re a D&D player who’s been eyeing up 3D printers from afar, sales are a great time to finally pick one up.

Thankfully, you can save a heap of cash on the Anycubic site right now as part of a big ol’ sales event taking place this week. As a team of folks with lots and lots of 3D printer testing experience behind us, we’ve taken the time to rifle through and identify which deals are most worth your attention. With the new Monster Manual out, I know that I for one have been very tempted to 3D print some beastly miniatures and these definitely fit the bill.

If you’re just dipping your toe in, the Anycubic Photon Mono 4 is a good option for $159 at Anycubic (down $60). Meanwhile, intermediate 3D printing hobbyists might want to opt for the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro for $499 at Anycubic (a saving of $170). Not everyone is into resin though, and for filament folks we’d recommend checking out the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo – you can pick that up for $200 off given its currently $349.

Anycubic Photon Mono 4 |$219$159 at AnycubicSave $60 -

Anycubic Photon Mono 4 | $219 $159 at Anycubic
Save $60 - If you’re not quite ready to make a proper plunge into the world of 3D printing, this entry-level model is a good shout. This $60 discount sweetens the deal even further.

Buy it if:
✅ You’re not ready to drop more than $200
✅ You’re satisfied with 10K resolution
✅ You want a resin 3D printer

Don't buy it if:
❌ You want peak print quality
❌ You see yourself 3D printing long term

UK price: £149 at Anycubic

View Deal
Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo |$549$349 at Anycubic

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo | $549 $349 at Anycubic

Save $200 - Another 5-star model, our Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo review details exactly why this filament printer is worth your time. $200 is a seriously impressive saving for this seriously impressive FDM 3D printer.

Buy it if:
✅ You want to print with filament rather than resin
✅ You’d like to be able to print in up to 8 colors
✅ You want the freedom to create big projects

Don't buy it if:
❌ You’d rather print in resin
❌ You don’t have much space

UK price: £329 at Anycubic

View Deal
Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro |$669$499 at AnycubicSave $170 -

Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro | $669 $499 at Anycubic
Save $170 - This model of resin 3D printer scored a perfect 5/5 stars in our review. While we have seen it drop slightly below this piece before, a $170 saving is definitely nothing to sniff at.

Buy it if:
✅ Your budget for a 3D printer is around $500
✅ You’re looking to print in resin
✅ You want 14K resolution prints

Don't buy it if:
❌ You’re hoping to print using filament
❌ You need a 3D printer that you can print large cosplay pieces in

UK price: £459 at Anycubic

View Deal

Should you buy Anycubic 3D printers?

A knight by Cast n Play, as printed on an Anycubic Photon M3 Premium

(Image credit: Future)

3D printers are incredibly multifunctional and can fit a variety of different needs. You might just be 3D printing for the love of it, bringing your lovely digital sculptures into meatspace. Alternatively, you can use your printer to create components and accessories for your favorite tabletop games. Whether you’re looking to generate custom heads for your Warhammer 40K army or printing character miniatures for the best tabletop RPGs, the sky’s the limit when it comes to what you can bring to life with resin or filament.

As mentioned before, Anycubic 3D printers are consistently the top contenders for models we’d recommend to everyone from total beginners to long-time users. Obviously, it’s worth considering which printer most aligns with your budget and needs, but you should be fairly spoiled for choice considering just how many are currently seeing savings at the moment.

Want some inspiration on what to print? Check out our guide to the best Dungeons and Dragons books. Don't miss our roundup of our favorite board games for 2 players or the best card games too.

TOPICS
Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An Anycubic Kobra 3 and Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K on either side of a &#039;best deal&#039; badge, all against a purple background
Cheap 3D printers in February 2025
The Monster Manual Spectator artwork and stat block, lying against a wooden surface
Save $10 on the new 2025 Monster Manual and throw gribbly horrors at your D&D group for less
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art
Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K on a table, beside a leather sofa
Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K review in progress: "Makes some of the best-looking miniatures I've ever seen"
A bunch of 5e compatible sourcebooks side by side
Sharpen your DM skills with $741 worth of D&D 5e compatible books for just $25
Latest in Toys & Collectibles
Models printed using the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, on a wooden table
Save up to $200 on 3D printers perfect for making D&D minis and more
Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart being held by a person sat at a table
The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be
Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf
This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores
New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
Latest in Deals
Models printed using the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, on a wooden table
Save up to $200 on 3D printers perfect for making D&D minis and more
PDP Riffmaster hands-on image of the guitar&#039;s plastic body
The PS5 Riffmaster Guitar controller falls to its lowest-ever price, and I think I know why
Nature board game deals header image with rolling hills and a cloudy sky
Essential nature board games to round out your collection in time for Spring 2025
MTG Final Fantasy Bundle: Gift Edition and Limit Break Commander deck box on either side of a &#039;in stock&#039; GamesRadar+ badge, all against a pink background
Where to buy MTG Final Fantasy products
Image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Princess Peach Showtime, Ys X Nordics, Unicorn Overlord and Super Mario Jamboree on a GamesRadar pink background.
Mario Day's colossal savings on these games is enough to make me forget about the Switch 2 for now
Gemma from Monster Hunter Wilds with glowing RX 7800 XT GPU next to hand
The RX 7800 XT is the only mid-range GPU at a remotely reasonable price right now, and it comes with Monster Hunter Wilds
More about toys collectibles
Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart being held by a person sat at a table

The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be
Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf

This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price
Fortnite Outlaw Keycard

Fortnite Outlaw Keycard: How to unlock it and what does it do
See more latest
Most Popular
Nature board game deals header image with rolling hills and a cloudy sky
Essential nature board games to round out your collection in time for Spring 2025
MTG Final Fantasy Bundle: Gift Edition and Limit Break Commander deck box on either side of a &#039;in stock&#039; GamesRadar+ badge, all against a pink background
Where to buy MTG Final Fantasy products
PDP Riffmaster hands-on image of the guitar&#039;s plastic body
The PS5 Riffmaster Guitar controller falls to its lowest-ever price, and I think I know why
Image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Princess Peach Showtime, Ys X Nordics, Unicorn Overlord and Super Mario Jamboree on a GamesRadar pink background.
Mario Day's colossal savings on these games is enough to make me forget about the Switch 2 for now
Gemma from Monster Hunter Wilds with glowing RX 7800 XT GPU next to hand
The RX 7800 XT is the only mid-range GPU at a remotely reasonable price right now, and it comes with Monster Hunter Wilds
Red Rising game box and components
From the designer of Scythe, this board game has dropped to its lowest price of just $11
Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf
This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price
Prismatic Evolitions trading card deals available right now
Where to buy Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Trading Card products
Ayaneo AM01 mini PC on woodgrain table sitting next to Xbox controller
This adorable mini PC looks like a tiny Mac, and it has completely changed the way I play games in the living room
Photo of the F4f Luigi statue looking at a copy of Luigi&#039;s Mansion 3 on the Nintendo Switch, taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe.
The Switch 2 might be coming, but these game deals can help you save on the best of the current catalog