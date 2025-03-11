Save up to $200 on 3D printers perfect for making D&D minis and more

AnyCubic has long dominated our best 3D printers list thanks to its combination of user-friendly design and accessible price points that mean even 3D printing newbies can dive right into the hobby. Even with their usual degree of affordability, it’s still a treat to slash a little extra off the price tag. If you’re a D&D player who’s been eyeing up 3D printers from afar, sales are a great time to finally pick one up.



Thankfully, you can save a heap of cash on the Anycubic site right now as part of a big ol’ sales event taking place this week. As a team of folks with lots and lots of 3D printer testing experience behind us, we’ve taken the time to rifle through and identify which deals are most worth your attention. With the new Monster Manual out, I know that I for one have been very tempted to 3D print some beastly miniatures and these definitely fit the bill.



If you’re just dipping your toe in, the Anycubic Photon Mono 4 is a good option for $159 at Anycubic (down $60). Meanwhile, intermediate 3D printing hobbyists might want to opt for the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro for $499 at Anycubic (a saving of $170). Not everyone is into resin though, and for filament folks we’d recommend checking out the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo – you can pick that up for $200 off given its currently $349.

Anycubic Photon Mono 4 | $219 $159 at Anycubic

Save $60 - If you’re not quite ready to make a proper plunge into the world of 3D printing, this entry-level model is a good shout. This $60 discount sweetens the deal even further. Buy it if:

✅ You’re not ready to drop more than $200

✅ You’re satisfied with 10K resolution

✅ You want a resin 3D printer Don't buy it if:

❌ You want peak print quality

❌ You see yourself 3D printing long term ⭐ UK price: £149 at Anycubic

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo | $549 $349 at Anycubic Save $200 - Another 5-star model, our Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo review details exactly why this filament printer is worth your time. $200 is a seriously impressive saving for this seriously impressive FDM 3D printer. Buy it if:

✅ You want to print with filament rather than resin

✅ You’d like to be able to print in up to 8 colors

✅ You want the freedom to create big projects Don't buy it if:

❌ You’d rather print in resin

❌ You don’t have much space ⭐ UK price: £329 at Anycubic

Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro | $669 $499 at Anycubic

Save $170 - This model of resin 3D printer scored a perfect 5/5 stars in our review. While we have seen it drop slightly below this piece before, a $170 saving is definitely nothing to sniff at. Buy it if:

✅ Your budget for a 3D printer is around $500

✅ You’re looking to print in resin

✅ You want 14K resolution prints Don't buy it if:

❌ You’re hoping to print using filament

❌ You need a 3D printer that you can print large cosplay pieces in ⭐ UK price: £459 at Anycubic

Should you buy Anycubic 3D printers?

3D printers are incredibly multifunctional and can fit a variety of different needs. You might just be 3D printing for the love of it, bringing your lovely digital sculptures into meatspace. Alternatively, you can use your printer to create components and accessories for your favorite tabletop games. Whether you’re looking to generate custom heads for your Warhammer 40K army or printing character miniatures for the best tabletop RPGs, the sky’s the limit when it comes to what you can bring to life with resin or filament.



As mentioned before, Anycubic 3D printers are consistently the top contenders for models we’d recommend to everyone from total beginners to long-time users. Obviously, it’s worth considering which printer most aligns with your budget and needs, but you should be fairly spoiled for choice considering just how many are currently seeing savings at the moment.

