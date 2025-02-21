Lego Stargazing with Celeste (77053) review: "Not much to it, but still rather charming"

The absolute smallest boxed Animal Crossing Lego set so far is Stargazing with Celeste, and it's a relatively minor one that really just has a minifigure of Celeste as its most interesting component. On its own, the set doesn't exactly require any of the others and makes for a mighty fine starter kit, but it's hard to recommend for anyone that's only wanting to pick up the most meaningful sets or has none of the others.

While it's small, and there's really not much to the Lego Stargazing with Celeste set, it's still rather charming for what it is. While it's simple to the point that you can build it without once glancing at the included instructions, it's hard to feel too negatively about a kit that costs roughly the same amount as a fast food lunch. Not one of the best Lego sets, in other words, but not bad brick for buck overall.

Lego Stargazing with Celeste (77053) features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $9.99 / £8.99 Ages 6+ Complexity Low Pieces 79 Minifigures 1 Build time 10mins Dimensions H: 2.5in (6cm) / W: 5in (12cm) / D: 3.5in (9cm) Item number 77053

The smallest boxed set yet

Incredibly optimized

The only way to get Celeste

The Stargazing with Celeste Lego set includes, if you can believe it, a minifigure of Celeste as well as a telescope, a tea set, a massive, dominating moon, and some star fragments.Unlike some of the other sets in the Animal Crossing line, there's no definitive building or similar that's associated with Celeste. There's honestly not much to it, though Celeste does have a fancy little constellation chart she can hold.

Build

(Image credit: Rollin Bishop)

Extremely simple

Large moon that looms with many pieces

Slightly unrelated modules

It's honestly hard to say much about the actual build of the Stargazing with Celeste Lego set due to the simple fact that the build itself is so straightforward and quick. In all honesty, it's taken me roughly three times longer to think of how to accurately review the build of the set than it did to actually make it.

The Animal Crossing line of Lego sets typically has some kind of core piece that takes up a majority of the bricks while including a number of odds and ends straight from the video games – and more specifically, the latest video game, New Horizons. Stargazing with Celeste has… Celeste. And some star fragments. It's not fancy, or complex, but it's nice.

Design

(Image credit: Rollin Bishop)

Massive oversized moon

Fun telescope

Cute minifig

Perhaps due to the size, the actual design of Stargazing with Celeste is something of an awkward mishmash. It's hard to develop a meaningful thematic relevance with so few Lego bricks, and while there's an overall "here's some celestial objects" vibe to the build, it's kind of otherwise unrelated.

But maybe this is just my general disdain for the relative footprint of the set's moon. There are only 78 pieces in Stargazing with Celeste, and a large number of those are devoted to an oversized moon that sits in the middle of it all. If you ignore the big yellow centerpiece, there's really not that much to the rest of it.

On the other hand, this is perhaps colored by having the rest of the Animal Crossing line. Taken on its own, the moon maybe ties the whole set together by drawing the eye to the middle while also making it clear what, exactly, the theme unmistakably is. It's also maybe the cheapest set that doesn't look completely unusual all by its lonesome.

Should you buy Lego Stargazing with Celeste?

(Image credit: Rollin Bishop)

If you want a cheap and easy-to-make Animal Crossing set, a stocking filler present, or perhaps a straightforward kit that will introduce your child to Lego, Stargazing with Celeste should hit the spot. It's also worth grabbing if you're a fan of Celeste herself, because her minifigure isn't available anywhere else.

However, anyone expecting an especially fulfilling or ambitious build should look elsewhere.

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Notes Score Build experience Extremely simple and straightforward with no issue 4.5 / 5 Accessibility No fiddly bits to worry about given the small number of bricks 4 / 5 Instruction quality As with the rest of the line, informative and useful instructions 3.5 / 5 Extra features There's really... not much here, and the moon is kind of awkward 2 / 5

Buy it if...

✅ You want Celeste

At this point, this is the only way to get a Celeste minifigure, so you're going to want to grab if if that's important to you.

✅ You want a smaller, cheaper set

For a full set, this is the smallest and takes up the least amount of space.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You aren't interested in the smaller sets

There's an argument to be made that the size of this set would really be more in line with the bagged sets and it isn't strictly necessary.

How we tested Lego Stargazing with Celeste

(Image credit: Rollin Bishop)

Disclaimer This review was made using a set purchased by the reviewer.

This set was built over the course of a single session and took around 15 minutes to complete. With no distractions, it would have likely taken an even shorter amount of time. Additionally, the set was directly compared to other single sets in the same line as well as a whole as part of the line in total.

Want to build you collection for less? Check out these Lego deals.