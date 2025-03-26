I'm about to spend over $400 on this iconic T60 Power Armor figurine because "Communism is the very definition of failure"

How do you pee in that thing?

The T6 Power Armor
(Image credit: Threezero)

This is our first look at Threezero's newest addition to the Fallout Power Armor series: Fallout 4's iconic T60 Power Armor suit, which is now available to buy and ready to ship today.

Complete with interchangeable, magnetic parts, the T60 Power Armor figure from Sideshow will look sweet lit in that eerie atomic Fallout glow we know and love. While it's not going to give you as much interactive fun as say, the best water guns when Summer hits, this thing has over 35 points of articulation, meaning it's hella posable – individual fingers and all.

With Atomfall launching tomorrow, what better way to give your old home in the apocalyptic wastelands of America a proper three-volley salute than by nabbing a 14.5-inch tall T-60 Power Armor suit to be your mascot. That way you can absorb some of that Fallout Brotherhood energy as you skip the Atlantic to see what apocalyptic wonders await you in ol Blighty.

(Image credit: Threezero)

Grabbing Power Armor in Fallout 3 was always first on my list when heading off to explore the ruins of Downtown DC – just hop up onto the rubble outside the Citadel, noclip through the map, and walk outta' there with a full suit of Power Armour… Wait, was that cheating? I thought it was a feature.

This 1/6 scale T60 Power Armor figurine touts a shabby-chic burnt iron color scheme, and comes painted with the lush Threezero paint technique that makes it look more authentically like the well-weathered rust buckets scattered in the post apocalyptic wasteland.

In the box, you get:

  • A 14.5-inch/36.8cm tall figurine forever trapped in a power armor frame
  • Full set of T-60 Power Armor plating
  • T-60 light up helmet
  • Detachable and interchangeable outer-armor pieces

(Image credit: Threezero)

Something all you wasteland scavvers should note is that the host of power armor pieces that come with the T60 are, of course, interchangeable with Threezero's other Power Armor scale figures. So if you want to recreate some hodgepodge of a set you created in the game, you totally can.

The T60 Power Armor sixth scale figurine is £343.83 / $430, though Sideshow members will get 5% of that back in rewards (about £17.19 worth of vouchers to use in the same online store).

And if the T60 isn't your style, you can grab the T45 Hot Rod Power Armor set or the far more thematic T51 Nuka Cola Power Armor on the Sideshow store for the same price, too. All of which look absolutely stunning in my opinion. The Hot Rod Shark Armor alone is $149/£119.14, if you want to just snap a few pieces onto your T60 for the sweet aesthetic.

