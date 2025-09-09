I didn't realize there were Hollow Knight toys so now am making up for that by yelling about it
I challenge you to find something wrong with these figures
I have a feeling you'll know that Hollow Knight is toast of the town right now thanks to a little game called Silksong, but what you might not realize is that some absolutely amazing toys were made to tie in with it.
You can currently pre-order a pair of Hollow Knight Nendoroid figures (Hornet is available at Merchoid, for example), and one ties into Silksong while the other is a re-run of an old toy that is now very difficult to get. If you've not heard of the Good Smile Company, know that its Nendoroid models are widely regarded as top tier in terms of quality; they're amongst the best gifts for gamers due to very well-executed designs with excellent paintjobs and the ability to pose the figure in a wide variety of ways with different accessories.
Hornet Nendoroid | View at Merchoid / Crunchyroll
Available December 1 - This surprisingly accurate version of Hornet is arriving toward the end of the year, which is good news because it looks amazing. You can pre-order it now, though pricing seems to vary depending on where you go. I'd be tempted to sign up for notifications at the Crunchyroll store, because it's significantly cheaper... though it is available to pre-order right now at Merchoid, securing you a copy rather than leaving it to chance.
UK price: £61.99 at Merchoid
Knight Nendoroid | View at Merchoid / Crunchyroll
Available December 1 - Alongside a Hornet figure for Silksong, Good Smile is also re-issuing the Knight figure based on the first game's protagonist. This is now very difficult to get hold of, so that's great news for fans of the action platformer. Again, it's slightly cheaper at Crunchyroll, but you can only wishlist it right now or sign up for updates.
UK price: £61.99 at Merchoid
I know most eyes will be on Hornet as the face of Silksong (which we're loving at the moment, as seen via our Hollow Knight: Silksong review in progress), but there's something about the Knight that still appeals to me. The protagonist of the original Hollow Knight has those weirdly cute yet void-like eyes that stare into my soul.
Both have excellent paintwork, but I will admit that Hornet wins this competition. The subtle shading on her poncho adds a pleasing depth to the figure, for instance.
More Hollow Knight goodies
- See all Hollow Knight merch at Amazon
- The Knight plush: $21.99 at Amazon
- Hollow Knight pin badge: $14.99 at Amazon
