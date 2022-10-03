Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera expansion coming alongside Steam launch this month

Tower of Fantasy version 2.0 will hit the global version of the game on Thursday, October 20, adding the Vera expansion alongside the Steam version of the MMO.

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio outlined the Vera expansion in a new trailer. Vera is split into two main areas: the searing plains of the Desert Gobby and the cyberpunk city Mirroria at the heart of the desert.

"Both areas will offer Wanderers a fresh set of missions, events, raids, instances, monsters and legendary bosses to overcome, plus new vehicles to discover and weapons to master," the devs say. The Desert Gobby also includes a new endgame challenge called the Grayspace, featuring new Abyssant enemies. As we learned in the sneak peek video released last month, Vera will also add more Legendary mounts to collect. I'm holding out for that mecha-deer, myself.

The reveal trailer also teases some of the new characters coming in Vera, with Lin, Ruby, and Saki Fuwa leading the charge. Some or all of these characters will presumably be featured in the new gacha banners coming with version 2.0. More details will be shared on October 13 as part of a Vera preview livestream.

The Steam version of Tower of Fantasy, meanwhile, is exactly what it sounds like: a way to play the MMO on PC without using a dedicated client. The Steam version will be up to date with the other global versions of Tower of Fantasy, so you won't have to worry about falling behind the standalone client.