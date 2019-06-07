Total War: Three Kingdoms cheats: are there cheat codes and console commands available?

If you're undertaking battles from the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history, you'll no doubt have realised how difficult it can be to achieve victory and may be searching for some Total War: Three Kingdoms cheats to help lead your faction to success. That's totally understandable, as commanding your generals to lead infantry and cavalry units through historically accurate sieges takes a lot of knowledge and skill, and nobody wants to stare defeat in the face if there's a way to avoid it. With that in mind, let's take a look a what options are available if you want Total War: Three Kingdoms cheats.

Total War: Three Kingdoms console commands

Unfortunately, there are currently no official Total War: Three Kingdoms cheats available, either as cheat code phrases to type in or the more traditional PC console commands used to edit specific functions and variables within the game. There's always a chance that cheat codes will be revealed or discovered at a later date, or console command functionality could be patched into the game with a future update, but for now at least the only way to cheat in Total War: Three Kingdoms is through unofficial means.

Total War: Three Kingdoms mods

Ok, so Total War: Three Kingdoms mods are not really cheats per se, but if you check out the selection available over at Nexusmods you'll see that the community have put together some great mods to make the game easier. At the time of writing there are mods to give you over 100 start game items and followers, 100% guaranteed capture for generals, increased satisfaction and loyalty for your generals, and more. There are also some simple quality of life improvements to be had, such as allowing you to skip the intro or zoom in the camera further for a better view of the battlefield.

Total War: Three Kingdoms Cheat Engine

When it comes to unofficial ways to access Total War: Three Kingdoms cheats, there are several options available. Before we start, we should stress that downloading and running any third-party software is completely at your own risk, so you should apply due diligence and ensure your PC has adequate protection before proceeding with installing any cheat programs. You should also make a back up of any important game saves before proceeding, in case you need to restore them later.

The first method is Cheat Engine, an open source program which allows you to modify single player games with an extensive suite of tools. Once you have it installed, you can then download Cheat Engine Tables to load into it, which are pre-built to provide a selection of cheats for your chosen game. This Cheat Engine Table provides many options including maxing out character satisfaction, reserves, and public order, plus freezing or customising the current year and setting the ages of individual characters.

Total War: Three Kingdoms WeMod Trainer

Another option for adding Total War: Three Kingdoms cheats is to download and install the WeMod Trainer for the game. This has a slicker interface than Cheat Engine which should make it easier to use, and it also offers a few different cheat options to the previous method. It's worth trying out both programs to see which works best for you, but make sure you don't run them at the same time, otherwise you may create conflicts that either stop them from working properly or crash your game completely.

Whichever route you go down, we hope the information in this guide proves useful and helps you on your way to becoming the ultimate ruler of China. And if you feel like you need to take a break from all the faction battles, why not take a look at what other best strategy games you can play right now.