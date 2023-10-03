Too many Baldur's Gate 3 players didn't know you can take a shower to wash the gore off

It turns out you can take a shower to wash the gore off in Baldur's Gate 3.

For months now, Baldur's Gate 3 players have been rocking up to towns and villages with characters covered in blood and mud from battles, and presumably stinking the place out. Fortunately, none of the other characters or NPCs seem to mind that they look an absolute mess. Still, it doesn't have to be this way.

As user Inactivism recently pointed out on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, you can make your characters squeaky clean using a magical liquid substance known as water. "Stand under a waterfall and shower and you look clean!" the player explains, admitting that they only discovered that you could do so yesterday.

Amazed at the simplicity of it, one Baldur's Gate 3 fan replied in the comments, "That's so cool!! I love all the little features in this game." Another said, "Yeah, did not know this."

According to other players, this works with more than just waterfalls. "I set a bottle of water on the ground, gather everyone tightly around it, and attack the bottle," explains user OIK2. "Everyone gets clean from 1 bottle." Fluffy-Tanuki writes, "I always keep Create Water on at least one member. Shower on demand."

Although it seems pretty obvious when it's pointed out, nowhere in the game is this explained. Still, now you know how to clean up your characters, you've got no excuse for them looking scruffy during conversations.

Showers aren't the only discovery Baldur's Gate 3 players have made this long after launch. Recently, one crafty fan found a way to skip the entire final gauntlet using nothing but a common potion, and another shared a brilliant use for the RPG's seemingly pointless spell.

Baldur's Gate 3 update fixes two major controversies - shared stash is dead, but "more importantly, we shaved His Majesty."