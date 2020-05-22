Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 shows behind the scenes look at Steve Caballero's new character model

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2's latest video gives you a behind the scenes look at renowned skater Steve Caballero introducing his new character model in the remaster.

Caballero originally appeared in several games in the Tony Hawk series, with the first being the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 on the PS1, Xbox, N64, and PC. The recently announced remaster will see the return of many well-known skaters who popped up in the original series, but this time around, they'll look more like their current selves with updated looks.

In the video, you can catch glimpses of Caballero performing facial expressions for motion capture footage, and you also get your first proper look at the character model in-game. The short clip shows Caballero skating through the warehouse level that featured in the first original Tony Hawk game.

Show off your best Hang Ten Nosegrind 🦶🛹 Get a behind the scenes look at Steve Caballero in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. Coming September 4, 2020.

May 21, 2020

"When the first game came out, I was very interested in it," Caballero says in the video, "Fast forward years down the road, I see kids doing the exact same tricks we were doing with our fingers and thumbs on skateboards."

This latest video comes after the recent official announcement trailer, which revealed the remaster will releasing on September 4, 2020. Actor Jack Black has also posted a video on his official YouTube channel Jablinski Games, showing Black skating with pro Skaters featured in the original series, with looks at the game with Tony Hawk himself.

With the original soundtrack, levels, and pro skater faces included in the remaster, skating fans are in for a very nostalgic treat.

