Tom Cruise erupts at Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID protocols

Tom Cruise has been recorded on tape ripping into crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

As first reported by The Sun and then confirmed by sources at Variety, the actor saw two crew members standing close to each other while in front of a computer screen. He erupted: “If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone.”

The audio, which can be heard below, sees Cruise swear multiple times at the crew members while pointing out how many workers are out of the job due to the ongoing pandemic. "We are the gold standard," he said.

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Mission: Impossible 7 has gone through major production delays, having been set to start filming in Italy in February 2020. Due to high levels of COVID-19, that date was pushed back, and the crew ended up in the UK for stunt training before heading to Norway, where filming officially began in September. Production later moved to Italy in October and an outbreak of COVID among 12 crew members saw production halted for a week.

The shoot moved back to the UK, where it is currently underway and Cruise's already internet-breaking rant took place.

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down," Cruise continued. "It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this fucking industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this fucking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone.”

Mission: Impossible 7 does not yet have an official title. The movie is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie and will reach cinemas on November 19, 2021.