Todd Phillips talks Hangover 2 and Due Date

Todd Phillips, director of this summer's comedy smash The Hangover , has spoken about his upcoming projects.



He has got father-to-be comedy Due Date , and, of course, the Hangover sequel coming up.



On Due Date , he says: "I've just finished [ Due Date ] with Robert Downey Jr. and Zach [Galifianakis]... It's an R rating definitely.

"[Zach]'s totally different than he is in The Hangover ... He's an aspiring actor in the film and he happens to be in the car with Robert Downey Jr., although Robert Downey Jr. is not playing Robert Downey Jr."





On the Hangover sequel, Phillips said: "We have a really good plot and setup for it that I think people will love. People think, 'Oh, is this is a sequel? Is it going to be about the night that didn't happen?'



"I don't think it's necessarily going to tie in as close to this evening as people think. I think when you have created four really fun characters that have really good chemistry, you can take those guys and put them somewhere else...

"I think most comedies are like that."



Source [ Collider ]



Ready for another Hangover ? Or are you just waiting for Due Date ? Let rip below!