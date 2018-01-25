TODAY ONLY! Spend £50 on games, movies, and tech at Amazon and get £10 off!

Been waiting to buy that amazing PS4 game or Xbox One game? Fancy a new Blu-ray boxset or two? Maybe you've been looking for an excuse to pick up a new Nintendo Switch. Well, today could be the day as Amazon is offering £10 off all purchases over £50. It's all to do with the company being #1 for customer satisfaction or something. All you need to do is enter the code: BIGTHANKS

A few notes. Pre-order games don't appear to be able to have the discount applied and you'll need to make sure that the order is fulfilled by Amazon itself. That's it though. Happy shopping.

If you're looking for inspiration about what to buy, we've got a bunch of guides to the cheapest games, tech, and accessories, which you'll find below. It's worth noting that this is UK only (at the moment) and is available for stuff sold by Amazon itself. Which is the bulk of the site's stock. Even if you're just paying for another year of Prime, it's well worth a look.

So, don't hang about - it's almost payday again, and February is a short month. And there's always the credit card. There must be some game or Blu-ray your Gran failed to buy at Christmas, even though she bought you those socks with the very best of intentions.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.