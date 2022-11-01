Titan will publish RuneScape comics and graphic novels starting in 2023

Titan Comics and game developer Jagex are teaming up to release comics, graphic novels, original fiction, and coloring books for the RuneScape franchise, and Newsarama can share the news with our readers first. The program will expand both the RuneScape and Old School RuneScape stories starting in 2023.

The RuneScape MMORPG debuted in 2001 and has since had more than 300 million accounts created for PC, Steam, iOS, and Android. The story takes place in the medieval fantasy realm Gielinor, and both the original game and Old School RuneScape allow players to go on an open-world adventure featuring quests, monster fights, and tons of lore.

"We're excited to be working with Titan to bring new RuneScape stories to fans of the franchise globally through new mediums. Titan is a powerhouse in the world of publishing, and are a perfect partner for Jagex to bring these new stories to life," says Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

Titan co-publishers Vivan Cheung and Nick Landau add in a joint statement, "We have been following the RuneScape IP for many years and are thrilled to now be working with the brilliant and creative team at Jagex. It is always fun to work on a project with such a passionate fan base. We are so excited to be part of the RuneScape community!"

Titan has not yet announced when exactly fans can expect to see RuneScape comics and other media hitting shelves in 2023, but the publisher has recently been expanding its catalog of video game comics and related media with titles like Bloodborne.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more information about the Titan-Jagex partnership, including release dates and creative teams.

In the meantime, check out the 10 best video game comics of all time.