Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trailer shows what happens when your RPG goes wrong

The latest trailer for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands shows what happens when Tina's skills as a GM get called into question.

In a new video revealed during The Game Awards this evening (and which you can watch below), Gearbox offers a closer look at the narrative behind the fantasy spin on the traditional Borderlands experience, introducing your character as 'the Fatesworn'.

The trailer is also a reintroduction to the various characters you'll be sharing the wonderlands with. Alongside Tina herself, voiced once again by Ashly Burch, the trailer gets up-close-and-personal with Captain Valentine, portrayed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg, comedian Wanda Sykes as Frette, and Bojack Horseman's Will Arnett as the evil Dragon Lord. There are also a couple of cameos from previous Borderlands characters Brick - complete with fairy wings - and Torgue.

The chaos of the trailer makes it a little difficult to unpick the story Tina's trying to tell, but it does show what happens when GMing the game goes wrong. One boss seems to the result of the characters calling for more of a challenge, as a disgruntled Tina slams a foot-tall miniature down onto the table for the party to take on. Later, while exploring the overworld, players discover a giant cheeto blocking their path, which Tina removes with just a touch of deus ex machina.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands releases on March 25, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store, so you don't have too long to wait to roll for initiative.

The gear looks a little different, but Tiny Tina's Wonderlands uses the same tech that put a billion guns in Borderlands 3.