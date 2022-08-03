Tim Roth talks Abomination's return in She-Hulk and praises Tatiana Maslany's "extraordinary" performance

Ahead of She-Hulk's upcoming premiere, Tim Roth spoke about returning to the MCU after 14 years and what it was like to work with Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo.

Roth made his Marvel debut back in 2008, appearing in The Incredible Hulk as Emil Blonsky – whose infusion of both Super Soldier Serum and Bruce Banner's gamma-irradiated blood turned him into a Hulk-sized, lizard-like creature known as the Abomination. The monster made a surprise return in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with sorcerer Wong. Now, Blonsky plays a key role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as one of Jennifer Walters' clients.

"I had very little to do on the first few days of filming started so I was just watching the world. It's incredible. Mind-boggling," Roth told ScreenRant (opens in new tab). " And watching Tatiana, that was extraordinary. Wow. And then I had a couple of days early on in the schedule with Tatiana and Mark Ruffalo and watching them interact and play - it was a penny drop moment to me. 'Oh, that's what you do.' And then I could jump into the world.

"And so it's actually watching them bounce off each other and play around because they're already deep into filming," he continued. "Mark had years on it. That's what gave me and then I went 'Oh my god.' And then it's playtime, you know? Yeah. And it was real playtime. And we had so much fun. I absolutely loved it."

She-Hulk is set to hit Disney Plus on August 17. The series sees the return of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, as well as Doctor Strange's Wong (Benedict Wong). For more, check out our list of every new Marvel movie and show we should know about.