Tim Blake Nelson joins Austin Butler and Florence Pugh in Dune 2

In somewhat late casting news, Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Nelson has been cast in an undisclosed role. The film entered production in June 2022 and is set for a quick fall 2023 release.

Elvis star Austin Butler has been cast as Feyd Rautha, Christopher Walken will play the Emperor, and Florence Pugh will star as Princess Irulan Corrino.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson are all set to return.

Part 2 follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he takes revenge against those who killed his family. Per Warner Bros., Paul "faces a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Dune: Part 1 racked up over $400 million worldwide in box-office sales despite being released simultaneously on HBO Max, and earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Picture.

Tim Blake Nelson recently announced his return to Marvel movies, reprising his role from 2008's The Incredible Hulk as The Leader in Captain America: New World Order. He also just completed filming on Ghosted, an upcoming Chris Evans and Ana de Armas-led supernatural rom-com, and appeared in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley before reuniting with the director for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix.

Dune: Part 2 is set to hit theaters in the US on November 3, 2023. For more, check out our list of all the exciting upcoming films in 2023 and beyond, or, look through our list of movie release dates.