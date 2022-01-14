Tim Allen returning to The Santa Clause for new Disney Plus show

Tim Allen is coming ho-ho-home to Disney with a new The Santa Clause sequel series, set to stream on Disney Plus.

The series is under the working title The Santa Clause, and Allen will once again be playing Scott Calvin. The actor played Scott in all three The Santa Clause movies, which saw the character take on the role of Santa after St. Nick's accidental death one Christmas Eve (it's not as dark as it sounds, we promise). Allen will also executive produce. Jack Burditt (who has worked on Modern Family, Frasier, 30 Rock, Last Man Standing,and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will showrun.

The official plot synopsis reads: "Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

Allen is no stranger to Disney. He famously voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four Toy Story movies, was the star of TV shows Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, and featured in Jungle 2 Jungle, The Shaggy Dog, Wild Hogs, and Big Trouble. He also narrated Disney's documentary film Chimpanzee.

There's no release date for The Santa Clause just yet, but production is set to begin this March.

