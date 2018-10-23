Three super close Golden Joysticks 2018 categories where your vote could tip the scales

The Golden Joystick Awards are in their final days of regular voting, and if you're wondering whether your ballot can still make a difference, the answer is oh so very much yes. We've identified three categories that are still way too close for comfort even after millions of votes; your checked box could easily be the one that makes the difference. Of course, there's still plenty of room for surprises in every category, but these are the ones that are just begging to be swung in time for the October 25 deadline. Cast your vote, make a difference, and may the best game win.

Xbox Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Nier: Automata

No Man's Sky NEXT

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

PC Game of the Year

BattleTech

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Opus Magnum

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Subnautica

Surviving Mars

Two Point Hospital

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Best VR game

Doom VFR

Firewall Zero Hour

Flotilla 2

GNOG

Moss

Sprint Vector

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR

The Persistence

Transference

Wipeout Omega Collection VR

As of this writing, the closest of these categories only had a miniscule 100-vote difference between the top two spots. And no, we're not going to tell you which games are at the front of the pack - that would spoil the fun!

The Golden Joystick Awards ceremony is set for November 16, 2018 in London. Running for more than 30 years, it's the largest publicly voted game awards show in existence. And you still have a few more days to be part of it all - make sure you cast your vote by midnight BST on Thursday, October 25!