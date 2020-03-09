Thor 4: Love and Thunder will feature the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Groot's getting a new look

It's official: we will be seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder , and it sounds like we're about to see Groot all grown up, and then some.

"[Taika Waititi] talked to me about how Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be very interesting. Nobody knows, but maybe I shouldn't have said anything," Vin Diesel told Comic Book .

It sounds like Vin Diesel may have let the news slip a touch early, but it's nonetheless as valid confirmation as any that at least some of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be in Thor: Love and Thunder. Though it's certainly not without precedent, especially since Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor joining the guardians, but it's good to know we'll definitely see them together in the new Thor movie.

Vin Diesel also spoke about the fan-favorite character he voices, revealing a new, more formidable-sounding name for Groot's final form. "I only have two words about that character and it is 'Alpha Groot,'" Vin Diesel teased. It's not clear exactly what that means for everyone's favorite emotive houseplant, but it could be a massive, imposing version of Groot (ala King Groot from the Marvel comics), or rather a leader of a little army of Groots.

Either way, it'll be a treat seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy under Taika Waititi's direction, whether it's the whole crew or not, especially now that we know Christian Bale will be the main villain .