This wholesome indie game bundle is a perfect way to laze away the summer days

Humble Bundle is back with another banger, this time with its Whimsy & Wonder bundle . Full of games with relaxing gameplay and bright, joyful art, it's got some great little indies which may have slipped your notice previously.

As with all Humble's bundles, you can pay what you want. At its lowest tier, for $5/£3.92 you'll get A Short Hike and Assemble With Care. If you've yet to play these games, that's a pretty good price! If you pay $8/£6.28, you'll also get Garden Story, Lemon Cake, and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.

To get all of the games available in the Whimsy & Wonder bundle, it'll cost $13/£9.93. On top of the previously mentioned games, you'll also get Cat Cafe Manager, Witchy Life Story, and Here Comes Niko. All purchases of the bundle will support the Legal Defense Fund and American Civil Liberties Union.

The bundle has a total worth of over $100, and to get every game you only need to spend a fraction of that. Plus, there's some titles here like A Short Hike and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure which are some of the best indies from recent years. Some of these are perfect for dipping into if you've got spare time to kill each day, whilst others can be pretty much completed in one sitting.

The bundle will be available for sale for 19 more days, so you've got plenty of time to take a look at what's included and decide if you want to purchase it.