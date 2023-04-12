This underwater city builder just added opinions, bringing it one step closer to BioShock's Rapture

This underwater city builder just added opinions, bringing it one step closer to a perfect BioShock-building simulator.

Earlier this month, city builder Aquatico released a major update, including game modes, story content, and biomes to explore. Among the additions are opinions, or rather, a feature that allows your city's citizens to express their opinions to you in conversation.

While some conversations are just "pure entertainment," others can actually be helpful. Once your city's population is big enough, random citizens will strike up conversations with one another, and you might even overhear conversations as to how you could best sort out any problems facing your megalopolis.

Well, if you didn't think Aquatico resembled something akin to BioShock's horrific Rapture before, you might do now. Everyone sure did love having opinions in Rapture, and some of the stronger opinions probably would've centered around the US government, given that they all moved to the bottom of the ocean.

It's a libertarian paradise, baby, and everyone's loving it (until they weren't). Here's hoping a fate similar to Rapture's dark demise doesn't befall anyone's city out there in Aquatico. We can only imagine how horrendous the clean-up job would be from genetic manipulations gone wrong.

Aquatico actually just launched on PC earlier this year in February, and this update, its first major one after launch, is already here. The update is actually pretty sizeable, all things considered, even if you're looking beyond the realms of comparing it to a BioShock city. If you are looking for a BioShock cityscape though, you should probably keep an eye on our BioShock 4 guide.

Check out our upcoming PC games guide for a look ahead at all the other new launches of 2023 we can expect in the coming months.