This underwater city builder has you rekindling civilization among the sharks

Upcoming city builder Aquatico has players building civilizations at the bottom of the ocean.

Available as part of Steam Next Fest next week, Aquatico (opens in new tab) is an underwater survival city builder that sees players diving to the depths of the sea to start a new life. Now that the Earth's surface has become a barren wasteland, it's up to you to rebuild the world amongst the creatures living at the bottom of the ocean.

Speaking of sea creatures, it will be down to you to build a city well enough that its residents can survive in such a harsh environment, one that regularly has whales and sharks floating around. You'll be able to be resourceful with your surroundings using the seabed to build core infrastructure and production facilities. Domed layers above houses will also protect your residents from the dangers of the sea.

It isn't just deciding where to place buildings, though, as you'll also be able to discover diverse biomes, gather resources, secure temperature readings, and manage the multiple levels of your underwater base. Aquatico will also have a research tree that will allow you to unlock new technologies and buildings, including defense grids, drone recycling, sushi houses, oxygen extractors, and more. Did we also mention the submarines and drones available to you?

Aquatico is currently set to release in Q4 2022 (meaning sometime between October - December), if you want to show your interest in the game we suggest adding it to your wishlist on Steam as well as keeping up to date with the game's publisher on Twitter .