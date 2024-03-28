This "Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused" action game is a gorgeous take on Eastern fantasy and is now just 2 months away

By Hope Bellingham
published

Nine Sols is by the studio behind Devotion and Detention

Nine Sols
(Image credit: Red Candle Games)

The developer behind Devotion and Detention has finally announced the release date for its Hollow Knight-style platformer, Nine Sols.

On March 28, Red Candle Games shared the news on Twitter and revealed the game is as soon as two months away. Since announcing the game in 2022, the developer launched a crowdfunding campaign that managed to raise three million Taiwanese dollars in less than 24 hours - and released a free demo

Now, just a couple of years later, we're about to play the highly anticipated title ourselves. To announce Nine Sols' release date, May 29, 2024, Red Candle Games shared a new trailer that sees our hero, Yi, in an ancient world battling a slew of enemies using "Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused" combat.  

If you're unfamiliar, the hand-drawn 2D action-platformer will have players exploring a 'Taopunk' (a blend of cyberpunk and Taoism) world as Yi uncovers the mysteries surrounding an ancient alien race and slays the 9 Sols - rulers of the forsaken realm. 

The studio's upcoming game is quite different from the likes of Devotion and Detention, which are both atmospheric horror games. It's not surprising to see Red Candle Games try something new though as the studio announced in 2021 that it was stepping away from horror. This was around the same time that Devotion was forced to find a new home.

One of the benefits of Nine Sols' May release date is that it gives us something to play while we wait for news on Hollow Knight: Silksong. The Team Cherry title was announced in 2019 and we're still none the wiser about when it's set to release - which has caused its fans to behave in increasingly desperate ways

You can wishlist Nine Sols now via Steam

Find out what else we've got to look forward to with our upcoming indie games list.  

