As the wait for Silksong continues, Hollow Knight fans threaten to "sacrifice" their own forum to get the developer's attention

Hollow Knight Silksong fans are getting desperate for news of the long-awaited sequel, so much so that they're willing to delete their entire subreddit.

It's hard to say how this whole mess started. Someone appears to have suggested Hollow Knight's subreddit moderators delete the subreddit itself over the past weekend, and if you head over to the subreddit now, you'll see dozens of posts all voicing their support for the removal of the subreddit.

"WE ARE REBORN IN THE NEW AGE. BROTHERS AND SISTERS, WE MUST GUIDE ONE ANOTHER. DELETE THE SUBREDDIT ON FEBRUARY 14TH," reads one post. "THE ERA OF SILENCE MUST COME TO AN END. WE MUST BE HERALDS TO EACH OTHER AND LOOK TOWARD THE FUTURE. WE MUST SACRIFICE THE SUBREDDIT AS OUR KEY TO THE GARDEN."

I should've figured this would all be a ploy to get Team Cherry's attention. The Silksong developer has been radio-silent since June 2022, when Team Cherry revealed that a playable build of Silksong would be out within 12 months. That obviously didn't happen, which left Silksong fans further forlorn after many years of patiently waiting.

Meanwhile, others are somehow convinced Team Cherry is going to unveil news about Silksong tomorrow, February 14, to coincide with Valentine's Day. This might have originated from this subreddit post, where someone used a Team Cherry tweet from 2019 to make it look like news would be announced later this week.

Silksong's subreddit might not be the only one that gets deleted. Deltarune's subreddit has got in on the act, seemingly willing to also be deleted to get Team Cherry's attention, and other posts on the subreddit are suggesting that Reddit itself be a sacrificial lamb to gain the developer's focus.

The deadline for the deletion is the end of February, but just like with tracking down where this all originated, I can't figure out what led the community to arrive at this self-imposed deadline. Perhaps we'll be waiting until March 1 to see if the Silksong community truly is ready to sacrifice its biggest outlet in an attempt to get Team Cherry's attention.

