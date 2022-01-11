This Ryzen 9 Asus ROG Zephyrus is down to $1,299 in Best Buy's gaming laptop deals

If you're on the hunt for RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals this week, there's a $250 discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 that you really should be taking note of.

Best Buy has an excellent $1,299.99 sales price (was $1,549.99) on a Ryzen 9 configuration of this machine. That's a stunning final cost on a particularly powerful rig, complete with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM, especially considering this is one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now. Prices on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 have been steady in recent RTX gaming laptop deals, though costs did dip down to $1,199 during the December sales.

You're paying an extra $100 today, but this rig has been stuck above $1,349.99 for so long you're still getting an excellent discount for an out-of-season sale.

However, if you're after something a little cheaper, we've also spotted the return of a hugely popular $899.99 sales price on the MSI GF65. We rarely see RTX 3060 laptop deals dropping down this low, though it's worth noting that this is definitely an entry-level configuration. You're getting an i5-10500H processor and 8GB RAM here, but that 512GB SSD is still stronger than the 256GB we might expect to see this far down the price scale.

You'll find more information on both of these offers just below, as well as plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Today's best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,549.99 Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,549.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - There's some serious value for money packed into this Asus ROG Zephyrus RTX 3060 laptop deal. Not only is this a fantastic machine by itself, and one of the most popular models going, but there's also a Ryzen 9 processor and 1TB SSD in here for just $1,299. That's value we rarely see at this price point.



MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099 MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is a return of a particularly popular offer that regularly disappears from the shelves, so we'd move fast if you're after a budget RTX 3060 laptop. An i5-10500H processor drops a little behind other models, as does the 8GB RAM, but you're still getting a 512GB SSD.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

You'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals in our price comparison charts below, with configurations spanning cheap RTX 3050 laptops all the way up to RTX 3080 laptops.

If you're curious about the competition, we're also rounding up all the best Razer laptops and the best Alienware laptops on the market right now. Or, if you're after something a little more permanent, take a look at the latest RTX 3060 PC deals.