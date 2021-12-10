This Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen this week

A Razer Blade 15 GTX 1660 Ti configuration is currently on sale at Walmart for only $1,258.99 (down from $2,000) - for a massive $741 saving in this gaming laptop deal.

If there's one thing that we can tell you about Razer Blade 15 models it's that they tend to be quite expensive even at the best of times. That's not so with this gaming laptop deal, however, as the significant price drop aligns it with several other premium machines of its class. For example, a similar spec Asus ROG Zephyrus GTX 1660 Ti machine is $1,429.99 at Amazon right now.

This particular Razer Blade 15 model features a 10th gen i7 CPU, combined with the GTX 1660 Ti mobile graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 120Hz Full HD screen. It's worth keeping in mind that the GPU inside is more than capable of running demanding titles in its native resolution. For example, The GTX 1660 Ti can play recently released games such as Deathloop and Halo Infinite at 60 FPS in High settings. While you're missing out on ray tracing and DLSS, you're getting exceptional performance that makes the most out of the screen's speed.

Razer Blade 15 | $2,000 Razer Blade 15 | $2,000 $1,258.99 at Walmart

Save $741 - The heavy discount positions it as one of the more affordable GTX 1660 Ti machines of its elk. As far as premium gaming laptops go, the specs inside this Razer Blade 15 model are more than enough to run games like Deathloop and Halo Infinite at 60FPS with high settings. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.

As with many Razer gaming laptops, you're paying for the premium build quality and the name just as much as the hardware inside. We've had a similar spec Razer Blade 15 as part of our setup now for a while, and found it to be a stellar performer. We can personally vouch for the build quality and durability of the line, so you're getting a machine that's built to last here.

