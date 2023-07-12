This Prime Day deal puts the best gaming tablet exactly where it needs to be

Prime Day gaming deals are drawing to a close but there are still some heavy discounts flying across the web. If you're after something a little special this sales season, though, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 might be perfect. Yes, this is one for those looking to invest in a fully portable PC system - but with $440 off the final price, it's one of the best offers we've seen so far.

You're picking up the RTX 3050-toting tablet for $859.99 in today's offers - a far cry from the original $1,299.99. That's impressive - and not just because it beats the previous record low price by an additional $20. That $1,299.99 MSRP was just too high in the first place and today's price point makes much more sense for both professionals and gamers looking for something a little different from their everyday workhorse.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet | $1,299.99 $859.99 at Amazon

Save $440 - With an i5-12500H processor and RTX 3050 graphics card, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a formidable gaming tablet. Now that it's at its lowest price ever it's also far easier to recommend to professionals and gamers alike. Buy it if:

✅ You want to invest in a high-end 2-in-1 device

✅ You play regularly while on the go

✅ You don't need too much graphics power



Don't buy it if:

❌ You play more demanding games

❌ You won't make the most of that form factor



When I tested the ROG Flow Z13 last year (the 2022 model also featured in this Prime Day deal), I struggled to place exactly who it was for. At $1,299.99 it carried the price of a gaming laptop, but couldn't keep up with the performance of fully-fledged clamshell designs. It was still an incredibly impressive device, though - packing an RTX 3050's worth of power into a slimline tablet measuring a full 13.4 inches in screen.

It ran my games well and was a blinder when it came to productivity but I just couldn't justify it at over $1,000. That's all changed today.

At $859.99, the Asus ROG Z13 is exactly where it needs to be. This is a luxury device for sure, packing power no other gaming tablet can even dream of offering (and the Windows 11 operating system to back it up). It feels at home in this kind of pricing space, but with just a few hours left in this year's Prime Day gaming deals, interested parties should be moving fast.

