This Pokemon ROM turns fusion generator into a cursed RPG, and it's blowing up on Twitch

Pokemon Infinite Fusion is currently doing the rounds on Twitch, with various streamers creating some of the most cursed monsters I've ever seen.

If you didn't know, Pokemon Infinite Fusion is a fan-made game that lets you battle with fused versions of your favorite 'mons . That's right, it takes any two Pokemon and fuses them together to create new kind of Pokemon like Manine (Machamp x Arcanine), Pidgmander (Pidgeotto x Charmander), Jigglywag (Jigglypuff x Poliwag), and literally thousands of other combinations.

It's not just Pokemon DNA splicing that streamers are broadcasting, as Pokemon Infinite Fusion is actually a fully fleshed-out game, complete with a full Kanto region and Johnto post-game storyline, over 40 sidequests, 16 Gym Leaders, 25 Legendary Pokemon to find, and much more. All of which can be experienced with your freaky little blended pocket monsters.

Thank you for hanging out last night while we defeated the Elite Four and started exploring Johto in Pokemon Infinite Fusion! TY to @hotlocalgrandpa for the raid! We also discovered that Persona 5 is in our Pokemon game. pic.twitter.com/9rG9NPoKc0July 5, 2023 See more

Guys Pokemon Infinite Fusion is a good game if not only for early Technician Fake Out with STAB butThis pic.twitter.com/CWb1BuMmXkJuly 2, 2023 See more

For some unknown reason, Pokemon Infinite Fusion has picked up steam over on Twitch with streamers of all kinds playing the game and sharing their fused creations. Some of the best/worst ones we've seen so far include Umbrade (Umbreon x Roserade) which gave one streamer an adorable fusion, and Meowqueen (Meowth x Nidoqueen) that was so cursed it crashed the game for another streamer.

Along with all of the fusions, Twitch streamers are also warning fellow Pokemon Infinite Fusion players about one character in particular in the game. According to this Twitter user , one of the NPCs (pictured in the tweet) in the Celadon city apartment building will address the player as their PC username, which of course could be quite dangerous for those streaming to a lot of people. So watch out for that one when playing Pokemon Infinite Fusion!