This new life sim is doing crazy numbers on Steam - despite how depressing it is

A new life sim that's based on modern society is doing impressive numbers on Steam, despite the fact it's extremely depressing.

Nobody - The Turnaround is a life sim that "echos modern society" and sees players attempt to survive the harshness of the real world. Just like in other popular life sims, players must deal with the daily chores of life. Get a job, earn money, and satisfy your needs for food, sleep, and enrichment - the only difference is that things are a lot more bleak in this parallel universe.

In the game, players will take on the role of one of many "Nobodies" as they experience real-life working and living situations. They'll need to manage time and resources effectively in order to survive any of the situations life can throw at them. Nobody - The Turnaround contains "systematic reconstructions of your possible physical status" meaning health and emotions also play a big part in this life sim.

Instead of just working each day, players will need to organize their pastimes to help boost their character's moods and improve their well-being. This can be anything from playing Chinese chess with the locals, visiting a bookstore, or even losing yourself in an internet cafe for a few hours. You'll still need to work your way up the corporate ladder though, starting out with humble jobs like distributing leaflets or mail delivery before eventually making your way up to skilled labor that requires specific training.

Despite only releasing today (November 17), Nobody - The Turnaround is already doing crazy numbers on Steam, partly due to its successful run during Steam Next Fest earlier this year. According to SteamDB (opens in new tab), the life sim currently has 66,437 players in-game right now (at the time of writing this) with an all-time peak of 82,511 players. You all know that you can literally do the exact same thing in real life though, right?