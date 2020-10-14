This is the best Twilight Imperium 4th edition deal for Amazon Prime Day

If your gaming group wants to cross fates and wits in a game of space operatic strategy, now is the perfect time to pick up a copy of Twilight Imperium Fourth Edition. The sprawling list of Amazon Prime Day deals includes a discount on the massive, 4X-inspired board game. While it isn't the biggest Amazon Prime Day board game deal we've seen, it's enough to give you a headstart on saving up for the first big expansion coming in November.

Twilight Imperium belongs to that special class of board game that requires a big time commitment and a lot of attention to rules and turn order, but which also rewards your whole table with a reactive, surprising, and compelling story of galactic conquest if you can stick with it. Fantasy Flight Games says to set aside 4 to 8 hours to get through a typical game, though that may vary depending on whether you play with the minimum 3 or maximum 6 players.

Each player controls a faction with its own unique abilities and forces. By choosing strategy cards, deciding where you want to direct your units, and even voting on galaxy-wide edicts once the central capitol world enters play, you can shape the game. If you've ever played video games like Endless Space or Stellaris, Twilight Imperium will very much feel like a physical, tabletop version of the same idea - right down to 354 plastic units to keep track of everybody's ships, infantry, and structures.

Twilight Imperium Fourth Edition deals

If you pick up Twilight Imperium now, you'll have plenty of time to get familiar with the base game before the Prophecy of Kings expansion arrives in late November. It's set to add seven new factions to one of the best board games out there, as well as new tiles to build your map and support for up to eight-player games.