This is my go-to gaming laptop recommendation, and it's now under $1,000

I've had my hands on plenty of gaming laptops over the year, but there's one model I always look forward to getting on the test bench. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has always been a thing of beauty, but it's looking just that little bit prettier today.

You can pick up an RTX 4060 configuration of last year's model for just $999 at Best Buy right now - a full $600 off the original $1,599.99 MSRP. That's a fantastic gaming laptop deal - the best I've seen on this particular configuration yet. There was a time when i was celebrating a $1,099.99 sales price over Black Friday. Then we hit $1,049.99 at the start of the year. Those numbers have been jumping around for weeks now, so I wouldn't wait too long if today's $999 record low looks right for you. I do see RTX 4060 rigs dropping below $1,000 more and more, but almost never in a chassis this premium or compact.

This is one of the best gaming laptops on the market, and while this is a middle of the road configuration it still lives up to the rig's tradition of striking the perfect balance between performance and portability. Today's gaming laptop deals have hit the 2023 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, and while there's another model waiting to take over from it on the shelves, this is fantastic value for those after a mid-range rig under $1,000.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,599.99 $999 at Best Buy

Save $600 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is my all-time favorite gaming laptop, and it's just hit a brand new record low price in this RTX 4060 flavor. I've seen those numbers drop to $1,099 and even briefly to $1,049 in the past, but this is its cheapest yet. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz QHD display

Should you buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14?

The 2023 model is still a winner in my books, even if it's now been superseded by the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. The model featured in today's gaming laptop deals doesn't pack the same OLED display and the new version, but under the hood everything's pretty much the same. The only boost comes in the form of the slightly newer 8000-Series Ryzen processor, and considering this generation is more of an iterative update than a brand new chip that's not too shabby.

At $999, this RTX 4060 configuration is particularly well priced. Yes, I tested an RTX 4090 model so my benchmarks are going to naturally be a lot higher than the performance you'll find under the hood here. However, taking the relative performance of high-end hardware and scaling it down to 4060 level things are still looking pretty powerful here.

Ultimately though, this decision comes down to what you need from your machine. There are plenty of Asus gaming laptops that outperform the G14, but none can compete with its portable form factor. If you want a backpack ready rig that can still handle QHD+ 60fps+ framerates in high settings this is it.

