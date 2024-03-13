This $9 co-op horror FPS is the classic CoD Zombies spiritual successor I've waited 14 years for

If you, like me, have fond memories of blasting merciless waves of zombies in tight, confined spaces, and not really worrying about much else, then you probably used to play a lot of Call of Duty: Zombies with your buds and have been wanting a modern equivalent for years. Well, now there is: Hellbreach: Vegas, a new wave-based co-op horror FPS inspired by classic Call of Duty: Zombies, Killing Floor, and Doom.

Yes, I am fully aware there's a new Call of Duty Zombies mode, but without getting into the nitty gritty, it's nothing like the one I remember playing in 2010's Call of Duty Black Ops. I'm also aware that I am now fully embodying the 'old man yells at sky' meme, but I don't care; classic Call of Duty Zombies was the best. And a time when we also had Left 4 Dead 2, no less! Man, we had it good back then, but I digress.

Hellbreach: Vegas just launched into Early Access for the very reasonable price of $10 ($9 with the limited time launch discount that lasts until March 22), and although I haven't played much, it's like I'm 20-years-old again in my friends' smoky apartment trying to pretend I enjoy smoking hand-rolled cigarettes as much as I love screaming at each other as we slowly, chaotically lose ground to hordes of zombies.

Made by solo developer Ashley Ellis, who goes by Infinity Ape, Hellbreach: Vegas lets 1-4 players loose in three maps overrun by nine different kinds of demons. Your job is to, you guessed it, shoot 'em and watch your score tick up. There are more than 19 unlockable weapons and cosmetics - none purchasable with real money, I should point out - and neat mini-games where you interact with slot machines for a chance to win weapons, power-ups, and cosmetics.

In addition to the main Survive mode, there's also the claustrophobic Trapped mode and the Gun Pro mode for training your accuracy with all gun types. As it just launched into Early Access, you can expect more modes, maps, guns, cosmetics, and other stuff as time goes on, but for now, it's an easy recommend at $9, especially for classic Call of Duty Zombies players of a certain vintage.

It's never a bad time to play the best FPS games of all time.