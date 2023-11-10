This Baldur's Gate 3 modder has made Withers just as beautiful as the RPG's main cast

Baldur's Gate 3's wildest mod turns Withers from a husk of a human being into something akin to Handsome Squidward.

As first spotted by PC Gamer, the 'Very Handsome and Beautiful Withers' mod has taken the Baldur's Gate 3 community by storm, because it does exactly what it says on the tin: makes Withers handsome. It's basically smoothed out the textures on Withers' skin to make him, well, handsome.

Now, this isn't to say that Withers wasn't handsome in the first place (depending on who you ask), but perhaps he could've stood to look slightly more... human? I'm still not sure you can call this new version of Withers "human," in all honesty, but he's closer to being a sex symbol now than he ever has before.

And crikey, just look at those cheek bones! They're sharp enough to slice bread. Angelina Jolie, eat your heart out. Considering Withers has been knocking around for a fair few years at this point, the makeover for our friend has been a long time coming. I doubt this'll stop him roasting my ass for being single, though.

Oh, fair warning that digging around in the files for the 'Very Handsome and Beautiful Withers' mod will actually spoil a great deal of the character's actual backstory, as noted by PC Gamer.

This is surely one of the more ambitious mods for Baldur's Gate 3 we've seen to date, matched only by the ludicrous Final Fantasy 14 crossover mod. That mod introduced nearly 40 playable races to the D&D game, including the Square Enix MMO's cat girls, and somehow, it isn't considered 'canon.'

I regret to inform you that Withers isn't the only Baldur's Gate 3 cast member to have been given a makeover. Below, you can see gigachads Shadowheart and Astarion, and I sincerely hope these are the products of a filter and not a whole mod. Baldur's Gate 3 could not handle Astarion looking like that with the voice of a succubus.

im assembling a team pic.twitter.com/I706cWrUHONovember 7, 2023 See more

If you're looking to give your own character a bit of a makeover alongside Withers, you can head over to our guide on how to change appearance in Baldur's Gate 3 for more.