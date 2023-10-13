This Assassin's Creed Mirage camera glitch turns it into an isometric RPG that suddenly everyone really wants

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a third-person stealth game, but there's a camera glitch that can give it an isometric perspective similar to the Diablo series and, more aptly, some Prince of Persia games.

A video shared on Reddit shows an Assassin's Creed Mirage player parkouring across rooftops while the camera pans around the protagonist from a semi-isometric viewpoint. "Encountered a camera glitch that makes me want to play an isometric AC," said SplashDMG126.

Honestly, same. It might just be because I'm playing a lot of Baldur's Gate 3 right now, but something about that zoomed-out, isometric view makes it hard to go back to other kinds of games. Not only does it give you a better view of the environment around you, but it also adds a cinematic quality to the gameplay that's really appealing.

Naturally, a large portion of the comments on the video are from people who want this to be a feature in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here are just a few comments from folks either expressing a favorable view of the glitch or just straight up asking how they can experience it themselves.

"HOLY SHIT THIS IS SO FUCKING COOL"

"YO I CANNOT STRESS HOW COOL THIS IS WTF. HOLY SHIT SOMEONE MAKE THIS A THING ASAP"

"This should be a feature"

"This is a really cool glitch. We need to petition this to Ubi to get this as a camera mode option."

"Love it, hope there’s a way to mod this on pc."

While it's unlikely Ubisoft will go back and add this in to the game officially, there is definitely hope for mod support at some point down the line. It's not uncommon for modders to add support for different FOV preferences, so here's hoping one of them comes across this article and sees the demand.

If you want to find out what we think of Ubisoft's latest, here's our Assassin's Creed Mirage review.