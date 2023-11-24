This Alienware rig is my favorite Black Friday gaming PC deal right now, and it’s worth considering over Dell’s offers

I’ve been keeping my eye firmly on Black Friday gaming PC deals all week, and I’ve just spotted an Alienware rig that’s well worth considering. While you’ll find plenty of Aurora R15 builds with RTX 4060 and RTX 4080 graphics cards within, Amazon has got a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti build that’s down to its lowest price. If you’re itching to get your hands on a machine that can provide 1440p max settings in the latest games and dabble with 4K, this might be the system for you.

You’ll find the Alienware Aurora R15 system in question over at Amazon right now, and the retailer has knocked it down from $2,799.99 to $2,099 using a 25% Black Friday gaming PC deal. The rig comes armed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, a pretty powerful Intel Core i9-13900F CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which makes for a beefy build that’ll breeze through 1440p max settings. Using magical AI upscaling abilities is also going to enable to you actually play new releases at 4K, and I normally can’t really tell the difference when doing so.

I think one of the things that highlights the value of this offer is Dell’s pricing on similar builds, as it has various configurations listed, but not the RTX 4070 Ti version. Don’t get me wrong, there are some decent offers over at the brands site, as the RTX 4080 version is down from $2,899.99 to $2,399.99, but not everyone’s going to be able to afford the extra $400 for Nvidia’s second best graphics card on the market. That leaves us with the RTX 4070 version at the opposite site of pricing, which only costs $149 less than Amazon’s higher spec build. Personally, I think it’s worth opting to spend slightly more on the latter than Dell’s sub-$2,000 machine, as you’re going to be able to boost fps significantly further using a full fat AD-104 GPU.

Alienware Aurora R15 | $2,799.99 $2,099.99 at Amazon

Save $700 - This RTX 4070 Ti version of the R15 isn't available at Dell at the moment, and it's down to its lowest price at Amazon thanks to a 25% off discount. It also only costs $149 more than the RTX 4070, so this offers is worth it for the extra horsepower.

Specs: Intel Core i9-13900F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD



Specs: Intel Core i9-13900F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want a 1440p powerhouse

✅ You want to try playing some games at 4K

✅ You want a unique looking rig Don't buy it if: ❌ You hate the way Alienware PCs look

Price Check: Dell (out of stock) | Best Buy (out of stock)

Should you buy an Alienware Aurora R15 this Black Friday?

I spent a significant amount of time with the Alienware Aurora R15 during the summer, largely sinking too many hours into a chaotic Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. While I’ve got my gripes with Dell’s approach, it really provides a stellar gaming experience. I was using the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 version, but the same level of quality and scaling performance applies across the board.

Now that the Alienware Aurora R16 is a thing, you might be wondering whether to opt for the newest design instead. I can see why some of you might want to do so, especially since it’s smaller and a little less eccentric, not to mention Dell has refined its case innards for quieter cooling. That said, I’d strongly advise you to weigh up whether those perks are worth spending more, especially with Black Friday gaming deals kicking the R15 down to record low prices.

Naturally, if you hate the way Alienware PCs look, I’d suggest taking a peek down below for more gaming PC offers. Otherwise, I’d say jumping on current offers is a wise move, and the RTX 4070 Ti above is going to serve players looking for that boutique level of desktop quality well.

