This adorable farming sim might just be the ultimate Stardew Valley dupe

We've seen a lot of Stardew Valley-likes over the years, but this adorable farming sim might be the ultimate dupe.

Everholm is an upcoming cozy, minimalist RPG that looks just like ConcernedApe's famous farming sim, Stardew Valley . A look at the game's trailer below should be enough to convince you just how similar the two games are, but Everholm also has a lot of interesting and unique features.

According to its Steam page , Everholm is an open-ended role-playing game that "focuses less on punching your way through the island's wildlife, and more on interpersonal relationships." In the game, players will take control of Lilly, who is searching for her lost sister, Melanie. During the search, Lilly uncovers a magical portal that sends her to Everholm, a cute, cozy little island where everyone seems to recognize her for a mysterious reason.

Just like in Stardew Valley, players will have the opportunity to meet the locals, farm crops, forage for supplies, fish, raise livestock, and turn a little run-down cottage into a welcoming place to live. Speaking of Lilly's home, I love how developer Chonky Loaf has laid out the interior of the player's home, giving us a front-facing view of both the top and bottom floors. It looks so cozy and feels like a little diorama.

Just like the Steam page reveals, Everholm isn't all sunshine and flowers. Players will also have the chance to dive into procedurally generated dungeons to fight monsters and obtain rare materials. Luckily, Lilly will be equipped with spells and powerful weapons to get through it all.

We don't have an exact release date for Everholm just yet - only a 2024 release window - but as always, we suggest you wishlist this one on Steam and follow the developer on Twitter to keep up to date with the project's progress. You can also check in with the game's publisher, Freedom Games , who is known for releasing other cozy titles such as Mail Time, Cat Cafe Manager, To The Rescue, and more.