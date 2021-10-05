They're only making 2,000 of these super-realistic Horizon Forbidden West Aloy statues

Guerilla Games and Dark Horse Direct have teamed up to make a Horizon Forbidden West Aloy statue that would certainly be a conversation starter at your next dinner party.

The statue is ⅙ scale, and is crafted by PureArts, a company well-known for making hyper-realistic and impressively detailed statues. The listing for the statue reads "wielding her iconic Hunter Bow and Spear, Aloy is at the ready to restore order and balance to the world! With every care and consideration put into the smallest detail, you can feel the movement from the flow of her hair and clothing down to the impending strike of her spear." There's no denying this thing is beautifully detailed and looks as if it's in motion - which is likely why it's on the pricier end.

The Horizon Forbidden West Aloy statute will cost you $399.99 (or $72/mo with a payment plan advertised on the site). If you're the kind of person who loves Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy, and collectible figures, the price tag may not deter you in anyway. If that's the case, you should know the size of this impressive statue, in case you need to make room in one of your display cases. The Horizon Forbidden WEst Aloy statute is 12.25" D x 10.75" W x 11" tall and is attached to a base that measures 10.75" in diameter. The base will be hand-numbered - there's only 2000 available - and come with a certificate of authenticity.

The Horizon Forbidden West Aloy figure from Dark Horse is expected to ship out between August and October 2022 - well after Horizon Forbidden West is due to drop on PS4 and PS5 in February 2022.