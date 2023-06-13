Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone trailer sees John Boyega and Jamie Foxx uncover a creepy conspiracy

Netflix has released the first trailer for They Cloned Tyrone – and it looks like a good, creepy time.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Fontaine (John Boyega), Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) band together to uncover some creepy happenings in their neighborhood – and stumble upon a cloning operation... with Fontaine being one of the clones. The film has '70s pulp Blaxploitation vibes, with Rockwell's 'Somebody's Watching Me' playing throughout the trailer.

"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper," the official logline reads.

Directed by Juel Taylor (Creed 2) from a screenplay by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier (Space Jam: A New Legacy), the cast includes Kiefer Sutherland, J. Alphonse Nicholson, David Alan Grier, Tamberla Perry, and Eric Robinson Jr. Brian Tyree Henry was initially tapped for the lead role, but was later replaced by Boyega.

Boyega last starred alongside Viola Davis in The Woman King, and played a Marine Corps veteran turned bank robber in Abi Damaris Corbin's Breaking. Teyonah Paris can be next seen in The Marvels, reprising her role as Monica Rambeau. Foxx stars alongside Will Ferrell in the R-rated dog comedy Strays, and just wrapped production on God is A Bullet, The Burial, and Back in Action.

They Cloned Tyrone will make its world premiere at the 27th American Black Film Festival on June 14 before hitting Netflix on July 21. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue right now.