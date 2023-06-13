These Razer Blade deals slash the gaming laptop's price by up to $1,000

A major Razer sale is underway now with savings of up to $1,000 available across its wide range of gaming laptops. Deals are popping up throughout the week but we've highlighted a few worth checking out.

The biggest discounts have been applied across the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 14 range of gaming laptops. For instance, a Razer Blade 15 with an RTX 3070 Ti is now down from $2,999.99 to $1,999.99 at the storefront. That 33% reduction also gives you a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB of memory, and a full HD 360Hz display. That same setup but with a QHD display can be picked up for $2,299.99 , which represents a $700 drop in price.

Additionally, there is a Razer Blade 15 with an RTX 3060 going for $2,099.99 . Usually set at a cost of $2,499.99, this $400 discount (16%) is set to fall even further come June 18th with another $100 knocked off. So that one is worth holding fire on for now. Last but certainly not least, we have a Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3070 Ti and a $600 deduction – now $1999.99 . This comes in Mercury White with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and is the best-looking laptop of the group in our humble opinion. You can find all the offers below:

Today's best Razer gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3060) | $2,499.99 $2,099.99 at Razer

Save $400 - This 16% discount is great for what you get in return with a further $100 discount set to be taken off come June 18th, 2023. One to watch. Features: GeForce RTX 3060, QHD 240Hz, Intel i7-12800H processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Black

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3070 Ti) | $2,999.99 $2,299.99 at Razer

Save $700 - This 23% discount equates to a big $700 saving for the RTX 3070 Ti build with EHD 240Hz display. It's a limited-time deal with limited stock, so be quick. Features: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, Intel i7-12800H processor, QHD 240hz, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Black

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3070 Ti) | $2,999.99 $1,999.99 at Razer

Save $1,000 - Another RTX 3070 Ti with a massive grand discount applied (33%). The difference here is that this comes with full HD 360hz as opposed to QHD 240Hz. Features: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, Intel i7-12800H, QHD 240Hz, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Black

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070 Ti) | $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Razer

Save $600 - The final option is this Razer Blade 14 with a 23% reduction applied, bringing it down to just under the $2,000 mark. Features: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, QHD 165Hz, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Mercury White, US layout

More of today's best Razer deals

