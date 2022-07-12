These Prime Day deals get you fantastic savings on the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors

There are some fantastic offers on Samsung Odyssey models as part of Amazon's Prime Day monitor deals right now.
You can currently get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor for only $239.99 (was $330) (opens in new tab) for a price reduction of $90 with these gaming monitor deals this Prime Day. As this is the more affordable model in the lineup, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with the 165Hz refresh rate that prevents motion blur or lag during play sessions.
If you're after a curved display on the more premium end of the scale, you can pick up the Samsung Odyssey G9 for $1,099.99 (was $1,500) (opens in new tab) for $400 off the 49-inch display. Depending on your budget and setup, you can also get the more humbly spec'd out curved 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 for only $299.99 (was $378) (opens in new tab), too.
We've already been seeing some great Prime Day monitor deals and the Odyssey line from Samsung is certainly worth a look if you're on the hunt for a shiny new display to finish up or refresh your gaming setup. Below, you'll find all of the details on these fantastic Samsung Odyssey deals available this Prime Day.
Today's best gaming monitor deals
Samsung Odyssey G32A 27-inch Gaming Monitor |
$278 $189.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $90 - With a notable saving on the price tag, the G3 model will serve any gaming setup well. With the slightly smaller 27-inch display, it also features an adjustable screen, free sync, and a sleek design.
Samsung Odyssey G32A 32-inch Gaming Monitor |
$330 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $90 - Happily, if you like the sound of the G3 monitor but you're after something with a slightly bigger display, you can also snap up the 32-inch model for less right now.
Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch Gaming Monitor |
$378 $299.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $80 - With a sleek design, you can make a great saving on the 32-inch G5 display, complete with a 144Hz refresh rate and a curved panel for added immersion.
Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor |
$1,500 $1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $400 - Make a huge saving on the stylish G9 gaming monitor with an eye-grabbing QLED 49-inch display and speedy 240hz fresh rate so you can soak in all of the details of any game you get stuck into.
More of today's best Prime Day deals
- PS5: Save up to 50% on GTA, Elden Ring, Far Cry, and more (opens in new tab)
- Restocks: sign up for invite-only drops (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: NBA, Elden Ring, Destiny, and more up to 79% off (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: Kirby, Switch Sports, and Mario + Rabbids up to 67% off (opens in new tab)
- Oculus Quest 2: claim a free $25 gift card (opens in new tab)
- Gaming PCs: Pre-builts starting from just $599 (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: RTX rigs up to 25% off (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 15: Save over $200 on an RTX 3060 configuration (opens in new tab)
- Gaming chairs: Racing back chairs now starting from $69.99 (opens in new tab)
- SecretLab: Save nearly $200 on the Titan Evo 2022 (opens in new tab)
- Mice: Save up to 63% on Logitech, Razer, and more (opens in new tab)
- Keyboards: Budget decks from just $14.99 (opens in new tab)
- SSDs: Big discounts of up to 45% on SanDisk and WD drives (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: Half price Razer headphones now available (opens in new tab)
- Monitors: Curved displays from $129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: PowerA gamepads up to 21% off (opens in new tab)
- Streaming: Elgato Stream Deck now 18% off (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Game Pass: Save 19% on a PC subscription (opens in new tab)
- 4K TVs: Fire displays now starting from $199.99 (opens in new tab)
More of today's best gaming monitor deals
Our price comparison technology pulls through all the latest offers and gaming monitor deals automatically to bring you even more choices.
Looking for more great offers and price reductions? Be sure to check out our roundup of Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day gaming deals.