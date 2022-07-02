These early 4th of July gaming laptop deals save you serious cash on entry-level Dell machines

If you're hunting down some early 4th of July gaming laptop deals and are on a tight budget, these Dell offerings have you covered. You can currently get $369 off a Dell G15 gaming laptop for the company's 'Black Friday in July' sale, and it's sitting pretty at $699.99 (was $1,068.99) on Dell's official website (opens in new tab).

Although it won't be able to hit demanding games at the highest settings, it does offer a good entry point to the world of the best gaming laptops. Powered by an i5 processor and an RTX 3050 mobile graphics card, it's a respectable setup for a multipurpose device. Want something suitable for work as well as play? This 4th of July gaming laptop deal is a good option, and it's one of the better cheap gaming laptops we've seen in our travels this week.

If you'd prefer something with just a little more oomph, there's a version of the G15 laptop with a slightly better 3050 Ti graphics card for $799.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) rather than $938.99. It's a modest saving compared to the other model's mega $300+ discount, but you're still getting a lot of value for your money. Similarly, the Ryzen Edition G15s have also been reduced; the G15 with a 3050 GPU and a Ryzen 5 5600H CPU is $718.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) instead of $1,018.99, while the more powerful 3050 system with a Ryzen 5 6600H is $799.99 (opens in new tab) rather than $938.99.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 gaming laptop (RTX 3050 GPU) | $1,098.99 $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $369 - That's a pretty ridiculous saving on an entry-level gaming laptop, so it's well worth considering as part of Dell's 4th of July deals. Features: i5 i5-11260H processor, RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch FHD display



(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3050 GPU) | $1,018.99 $718.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - If you'd rather go team Red, the Ryzen Edition equivalent with an entry-level 3050 graphics card has also been handily reduced. Again, this is a good option for light gaming. Features: Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile processor, RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch FHD display



There are plenty of other offers for Dell's Black Friday in July (opens in new tab) sale, so be sure to head over there if you want a better view of the discounts on offer. Meanwhile, you can check out rigs with a little more up-and-at-'em in our guide to the best gaming PCs.

More gaming laptop deals

To see what else is out there at the moment (particularly with more power under the hood), you can take a look at the offers in our guide to cheap gaming laptop deals or at the options picked out by our bargain-hunting software below.

Want to save some cash this July? Keep an eye out for the upcoming Prime Day gaming deals, 2022's Prime Day laptop deals, and these Prime Day TV deals. It won't be long before the savings arrive.