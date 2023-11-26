These Cyber Monday PS5 deals are well worth the wait

To buy on day one or wait for discounts? It's the eternal question surrounding each big game release, and 2023 has had its fair share of decisions. This year's Cyber Monday PS5 deals are rewarding your patience handsomely this week, whether you've been waiting months or weeks. We're seeing record low prices on some of the year's biggest games on the shelves right now, and these offers really are worth those months of holding out.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals on 2023's biggest games

Resident Evil 4 | $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $30 - We've only ever seen Resident Evil 4 on sale for $39.99 in the past, so holding out for holiday sales means you've saved an extra $10 on top of regular discounts today. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Resident Evil Village

✅ You're a survival horror fan

✅ You don't mind a shorter game Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like horror Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Amazon: OOS



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $69.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $40 - This $40 discount on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been snapped up at other retailers. Walmart, however, still has stock available at $30 - though it might not last long. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Fallen Order

✅ You're a fan of the Star Wars franchise

✅ You like story-led action games Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a Star Wars fan Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: $34.99



Street Fighter 6 | $69.99 $33 at Amazon

Save $37 - It's been a long wait for series fans looking to get their hands on Street Fighter 6 for less, but Amazon has your back this weekend. You'll find the latest installment available for a record low $33 right now.



Buy it if: ✅ You're ready to move on from Street Fighter 5

✅ You love arcade fighting games

✅ You're looking for an approachable fighter Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not into VS fighters

❌ You're still happy playing Street Fighter 5 Price check: Best Buy $39.99 | Walmart: $47.95

Dead Island 2 | $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Dead Island 2 hit a record low price at Amazon this weekend. Now this one has been a long time coming - we've been waiting since 2014 after all. Congratulations you made it this long, that $35 discount is looking particularly strong. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You're after a fun zombie slasher

✅ You're a horror fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like gore Price Check: Best Buy: $34.99 | Walmart: $69.99



Dead Space Remake | $69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - Dead Space Remake launched relatively early in the year, so anyone waiting for an improvement on the rare $39.99 sale price we've seen a couple of times throughout the year has been holding off well. Best Buy has an extra $5 off here, dropping us a new record low price. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You enjoy Resident Evil games

✅ You've been waiting for a discount Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like horror Price Check: Walmart: $40 | Amazon: OOS

Final Fantasy XVI | $69.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $35 - Another early release that might have had some fans struggling to wait. Final Fantasy XVI finally took some significant savings this weekend, and is now half price at Amazon. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed previous Final Fantasy games

✅ You prefer real-time combat

✅ You particularly liked FF7 Remake Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer classic turn-based combat Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: $69.98



Assassin's Creed: Mirage | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - You haven't been waiting too long for a discount on Assassin's Creed: Mirage, but this $39.99 record low is still well worth those weeks of holding off. A $20 discount is particularly impressive here, considering the game's recent release. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed AC before Syndicate

✅ You prefer a more streamlined game world

✅ You don't mind a shorter game Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the open worlds of Odyssey and Origins Price Check: Amazon: $44.99 | Walmart: $40

Hogwarts Legacy | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Hogwarts Legacy has been everywhere this year, so if you've made it to this week's Cyber Monday PS5 deals you've done well. Best Buy is rewarding you with a $30 discount on this copy, dropping that price down to $39.99. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Harry Potter fan

✅ You're bored of gunplay combat

✅ You haven't played many open-world games before Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a Harry Potter fan Price Check: Walmart: $40 | Amazon: OOS



Will these Cyber Monday PS5 deals go any cheaper?

Of course, Cyber Monday officially kicks off tomorrow - and if you've waited this long, you might be concerned about jumping before all the offers are in. I've been tracking these deals for years, though, and I expect this to be the final resting position for most of these games in 2023's holiday sales. Yes, Cyber Monday's discounts could offer up a few bucks extra off towards the end of the day but that's unlikely. Retailers have been holding these savings throughout the entire Black Friday season so far (the majority of these deals only appeared on Friday which is rare) so further significant savings in the foreseeable future are unlikely.

