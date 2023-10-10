These are the 7 PS5 games I would buy this Prime Day

Amid the litany of awesome Prime Day gaming deals out there are some truly brilliant PS5 games. From Elden Ring to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, some of the biggest games on the flagship Sony console are going for record prices or very, very close to them. There are a few that I know I'd be buying if they weren't already in my collection, though.

My top pick has to be Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, though, given the massive $40 discount. The sale price is an absolute steal for a game of this quality, and won't make you feel ripped off considering its rather short runtime of 25 hours.

These are my top seven picks from the web's latest Prime Day PS5 deals. While the below offers are only available to our readers in the US, those from other regions should scroll down to find Prime Day deals closer to home. For now, let's take a look at the 7 best Prime Day PS5 game deals we've found.

1. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This is the cheapest I've ever seen Ghost of Tsushima's stunning Director's Cut. At almost half off, the value in savings here is worth picking up Sucker Punch's samurai hack n' slash a few years late to the party.



Buy it if:

✅ You love open world exploration

✅ Historical action games are your vice

Don't buy it if:

❌ You're experiencing RPG fatigue

❌ You wanted a longer experience

Price check:

💲 Walmart $44.44

💲 Best Buy $69.99



Octopath Traveler 2 | $59.99 $28.49 at Amazon

Save $31 - This recent release has a killer Prime Day deal on at the moment, and it's the cheapest I've seen it going for yet. If you're looking for some affordable games to add to your PS5 repertoire, you could do a lot worse than this JRPG from a beloved Japanese developer.

Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of pixel JRPGs

✅ You've had it on your wishlist since launch

Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather play on Nintendo Switch

❌ You dislike 2D games

Price check:

💲 Walmart $39.50

💲 Best Buy $59.99



Elden Ring | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - It's been 2 years since Elden Ring launched, but it's called a modern classic for a reason. It's not quite at record low prices this Prime Day, but it's only a few dollars off if you've yet to experience all that the Lands Between has to offer.



Buy it if:

✅ You've been holding out for a decent PS5 price

✅ You want a smooth introduction to Soulslikes

Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate dying in video games

❌ You've already got it on PS4

Price check:

💲 Walmart $49.94

💲 Best Buy $49.99



Control Ultimate Edition | $39.99 $22.93 at Amazon

Save $17 - As we wait for Alan Wake 2, treat yourself to one of developer Remedy's best games ever. This survival horror-meets-scifi action title is a mindbending adventure that's going incredibly cheap these days, so it's a bargain pickup this Prime Day.



Buy it if:

✅ You plan on playing Alan Wake 2

✅ You're a fan of horror games

Don't buy it if:

❌ Third-person shooters aren't your thing

❌ You're looking for a longer game

Price check:

💲 Walmart $23.99



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition | $69.99 $39 at Amazon

Save $31 - With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launching soon, it's as good a time as ever to see what Peter's pal Miles has been up to. At 44% off, this is one of the cheapest price points I've yet to see the PS5 Ultimate Edition sit at. It's well worth picking up if you're looking for a sweet PS5 deal that likely won't stick around for long.

Buy it if:

✅ You want to catch up ahead of Spider-Man 2

✅ You've been on the fence about buying it

Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not really into Marvel heroes

❌ You've already played Spider-Man and aren't keen on any more backstory

Price check:

💲 Walmart $42.57

💲 Best Buy $43.99

Sonic Frontiers | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - I've never seen Sonic Frontiers at such a low price, especially on PS5. Everyone's favorite blye hedgehog is at an incredible value-for-money deal on Amazon right now for Prime Day, a rarity for such a recent release. What's more, its universal rating means you can even play it with your kid brother.

Buy it if:

✅ You love yourself some Sonic

✅ You enjoy old-school platformers

Don't buy it if:

❌ Platformers are frustrating for you

❌ You prefer a tighter focus on combat

Price check:

💲 Walmart $38.99

💲 Best Buy $31.99



Street Fighter 6 | $69.99 $47.95 at Amazon

Save $22 - Having just released this year, this is a record low price for Capcom's Street Fighter 6. The side-long brawler is the most recent iteration of a classic series, and you're unlikely to see it get much cheaper than this in the run-up to Black Friday. It also runs brilliantly on PS5, so you'll be treated to some stunning 60 FPS graphics too.

Buy it if:

✅ You've been waiting for the right time to buy it

✅ Nostalgic games are your favorites

Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not super desperate to play - it could go lower

❌ You need more substance than just punching stuff

Price check:

💲 Walmart $44.99

💲 Best Buy $59.99

