There's a Starfield Funko pop and it is astronomically cute

Ahead of Starfield's early access launch this week, Xbox has revealed a stupidly adorable Funko Pop based on a character from the game.

The 4" Funko Pop is designed to resemble Vasco, your faithful robotic companion in Starfield and the very first character Bethesda introduced from the game back in 2022.

"Prepare to explore the Starfield universe with a lovable robot companion by your side," reads a blurb from the Xbox store. "The Vasco limited edition Funko Pop! is an Xbox Gear Shop exclusive that is perfectly posed to ensure this expeditionary robot meets the mission requirements as a prized display piece on your shelf."

(Image credit: Xbox/Funko)

The Starfield Funko is available for pre-order at $17.99 with an estimated shipping window of February 2024, which is just a tiny bit disappointing. Oh, and it's exclusive to the Xbox store and only available in limited quantities, so be sure to get your pre-order in if you're as enamored by Funko Vasco as I am.

Naturally, in-game Vasco will be a lot more functional than his Funko pop incarnation. Your robot buddy will come with you on planetary expeditions and will lighten your load by carrying all of your survival gear. Essentially your assistant, Vasco will presumably come in clutch in various situations throughout the campaign. And although Vasco's role has been described as largely "peaceful," he will have weapons that he can use to defend you if push comes to shove.

After a five-day early access stint, Starfield will fully launch on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass on September 6.

In case you missed it, Bethesda consulted a former Skyrim and Fallout 4 writer turned priest-in-training to build out the game's religions.

