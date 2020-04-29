There's a new Assassin's Creed livestream today, here's how you can watch it

An Assassins Creed stream is now live, teasing the reveal of the next game in the series.

On Ubisoft's official Assassin's Creed social media accounts, the studio announced that artist BossLogic will be creating a unique piece of art during the livestream to help reveal the setting of the next game in the series.

Assassin’s Creed: Teaser | Ubisoft is live with BossLogic | Tune in for the next Assassin’s Creed setting reveal from 8AM ET / 5AM PTLIVE with BossLogic #AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft https://t.co/9mldQntLmdApril 29, 2020

If that isn't enough to whet your whistle, you can watch BossLogic work on the artwork in the stream below. It's too soon to tell what the setting might be, but we've personally got our fingers crossed for a Viking-flavoured Assassin's Creed.

Since this is a piece of artwork being created, it's likely going to be quite a lengthy stream, so be sure to have everything you need to settle in for a good long spell.

BossLogic has made a name for themselves by creating impressive art over the years, with everything from concept art to fan cast creations and poster mock-ups. The Russo Brothers even asked BossLogic to collaborate on creating their Twitter header for Avengers Endgame.

It's been relatively quiet on the Assassin's Creed front since the release of the Odyssey DLCs last year, so it'll be exciting to see just what the piece of art is. We'll be tuning into the stream and keeping an eye on the latest developments throughout, so be sure to keep checking back with us for the latest updates as they happen if you can't catch the stream yourself.

We've also kept our ear to the ground to about any info we could find on this year's entry, so here's everything about Assassin's Creed 2020