The X-Men prepare for the Hellfire Gala in June's 'Destiny of X' titles

Marvel Comics already revealed the details of June's X-Men #12 and Immortal X-Men #4 (lead-ins to the Avengers, Eternals, X-Men event Judgment Day), and now it's released the full descriptions and cover art for the remainder of its 'Destiny of X' June X-Men titles.

According to Marvel, 'Destiny of X' will see the emergence of "new enemies, the formation of new X-Teams, and bold paths for your favorite characters."

'Destiny of X' kicks off later in March, but you can get a sneak peek at the June goings-on below.

Marvel also promises more details about 2022's Hellfire Gala during the week of March 14-18.

On Sale June 1

X-MEN #12

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

The grand climax to the Krakoan X-Men's first year! On the eve of the Hellfire Gala, threats have closed in on the X-Men from all sides. The secret machinations of Doctor Stasis, the terror of Gameworld, even the threat of the X-Men's own secrets getting out…it's all led to this!

X-Men #12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #29

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

X-Force make their last stand AGAINST KRAKOA, THE ISLAND THAT KILLS LIKE A MAN! As Cerebrax captures and turns the mutants' powers against them, it sets its sights on the biggest mutant of all — Krakoa itself! A fight this big is going to take all the power X-Force can muster…and the true Omega to live up to his potential!

X-Force #29 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One sale June 15

WOLVERINE #22

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Wolverine runs out of allies to trust. Wolverine is trapped in an adamantium prison, and it's probably Deadpool’s fault. But the betrayal of Maverick stings worst of all! Just what is so valuable in that briefcase that it pits mutant against mutant...against C.I.A.?

Wolverine #22 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One sale June 22

KNIGHTS OF X #3

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Mutantkind's great Otherworld quest is in jeopardy. Gambit and his team gain a momentary victory over the Furies in Crooked Market, but as the group is hit by another wave of attacks by Merlyn's army, Rachel Summers' connection with Captain Britain is severed before she can call in reinforcements. In Sevalith, the Captain and her team face off against blood thirsty vampires as they seek out a lethal potential ally. Their quest required ten knights to begin, but no one said anything about the end. A knight dies here – and the hateful quest goes on.

Knights of X #3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS #4

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by KAEL NGU

Meet the FIRST GENERATION OF MUTANTKIND. The Marauders have gotten some jailbreak mixed into their heist! Pryde and her crew might've convinced Xandra to confront the Shi'ar's crimes against mutantkind together, but the fanatical Kin Crimson are ready to defend those secrets to the death. What hidden truths and horrors does the Shi'ar Chronicle hold? Deep in a pandimensional prison lies the answer – but will it unite two societies in progress, or destroy them both?

Marauders #4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN RED #4

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUANN CABAL, ANDRÉS GENOLET, and MORE

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

A harsh lesson about the Martian way of death! Recent revelations threaten to profoundly alter the Destiny of X – and Arakko isn't immune from the fallout! With the clock ticking down to interstellar war, Storm faces a Galactic Illuminati… Magneto attends a meeting of his own that might decide both their fates…and Roberta Da Costa ponders a recent return from the grave alongside the strangest guest star of all!

X-Men Red #4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale June 29

IMMORTAL X-MEN #4

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

A Hellfire Gala story ripe with drama, revelations, and betrayal from a shocking uninvited guest! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all… The events of this year's HELLFIRE GALA will lead directly into Gillen and Valerio Schiti's A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, the next Marvel Comics crossover epic launching this summer.

Immortal X-Men #4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEGION OF X #3

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Nightcrawler's squad faces a divine threat. An Arakkii fugitive god is lurking somewhere in the shadows of Krakoa, and Weaponless Zsen must track them down or face destruction at the hands of the terrifying Ora Serrata. After hitting a number of dead ends, Zsen and Nightcrawler turn to the astral plane for answers. Meanwhile, Pixie lures the Skinjacker out of hiding with the help of Juggernaut and…Dr. Strange?!

Legion of X #3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS #26

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by ROD REIS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Fall into the looking glass. With her Soulsword shattered, Magik spirals into unfamiliar territory as she confronts her legacy in Limbo – dragging Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her! And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present, and future…Madelyne Pryor inches closer to the throne.

New Mutants #26 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

